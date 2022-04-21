Skip to main content
Jimmy Garoppolo on 2021 Season With 49ers: ‘It Was a Strange Year’

Coming into the offseason expected to be traded, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is still a member of the 49ers. Despite that, Garoppolo has progressed in his recovery from shoulder surgery, and he said he is pleased with where he is at physically.

“I'm not where I want to be yet, obviously the shoulder surgery went well, rehab's been going great, but it's a process,” Garoppolo told Adam Schein on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via NFL.com. “And I knew going into the surgery what it was going to take to get the shoulder back right, but we'll be throwing here soon, gotta keep going in the right direction. It's a long offseason, it's already been crazy with all the trades, guys going to different teams, whatever it is.”

While Garoppolo recovers, he still doesn’t know when he will be fully cleared, but he is confident that he will be 100% when he is.

“I'll definitely be ready, to what degree, we don't really know that yet,” Garoppolo said. “I mean, we haven't even really started throwing yet, so we've still got a little ways to go, but I'm definitely feeling good right now, feeling happy with that.”

One thing Garoppolo also admitted was how bizarre the season was for him last year, with a top three pick at quarterback as the backup.

“It was a strange year. I don't know if I'd wish that on anybody,” he said.

With San Francisco expected to move forward with Trey Lance as their starting quarterback, Garoppolo’s future remains in limbo. General manager John Lynch already said the team will not release Garoppolo, but the quarterback is still doing reportedly his rehab away from the team.

It is also unclear which team will attempt to acquire Garoppolo, as many teams, including the Colts, chose to look elsewhere for quarterback help. However, one team that may make sense is the Panthers, who have reportedly looked into the possibility.

