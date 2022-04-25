Skip to main content
Drew Brees Could Leave NBC For Fox Sports, Per Report

NBC’s Drew Brees is being considered as a possible candidate to take over as Fox Sports’ No. 1 NFL game analyst, according to the New York Post

Brees just finished his first season at NBC after retiring from the NFL and could already be on the move. The position at Fox Sports has remained open ever since Troy Aikman left the company for ESPN for a five-year deal worth $90 million. 

Former NFL tight end and current Fox Sports NFL analyst Greg Olsen is also being considered for the role, per the New York Post. Even if Brees leaves NBC for Fox, Olsen could still be promoted to Fox’s lead team with Kevin Burkhardt. If this were to happen, Brees would team up with Joe Davis or Adam Amin on the No. 2 team. 

Olsen and Brees were both rookie analysts in 2021 after Hall of Fame NFL careers and now could be premiere talent for NBC. Brees spent the majority of his first season in studio but prefers to be on games, making Fox Sports an attractive destination, per the report. 

Breaking

