Colts’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Indianapolis Took Each Round

The Colts will begin another new era in the 2022 season as Matt Ryan becomes the team’s fifth starting quarterback since 2018.

The offseason trade with the Falcons sent Atlanta a third-round pick.

Indianapolis lost its first-round pick in this year’s draft because of the 2021 trade to acquire Carson Wentz. Originally, the pick was a second rounder, but because Wentz played at least 75% of the snaps in the 2021 season, the pick became a conditional first rounder. The No. 16 overall pick is now with the Saints after a trade with Eagles.

Wentz was later traded to the Commanders, who gave Indianapolis a second- and third-round pick.

The Colts are expected to pick up a wide receiver, along with some other offensive tools in the draft. Current receiver T.Y. Hilton is still a free agent, and tight end Jack Doyle recently announced his retirement. Indianapolis will have to wait until the second day of the draft for any picks, though.

The Colts’ draft begins in the second round with the No. 42 pick. Here is how Indianapolis’s draft has turned out thus far (to be updated during the NFL draft):

The 2022 NFL draft begins with the first round on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds take place on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. Rounds four through seven take place on Saturday, beginning at noon.

