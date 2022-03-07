Skip to main content
Colts Tight End Jack Doyle Announces Retirement After Nine Seasons

Veteran Colts tight end Jack Doyle announced his retirement from professional football on Monday after nine seasons in the NFL.

In an official statement through the team, Doyle called the opportunity to compete for his hometown NFL team in Indianapolis a “dream come true.” However, the 31-year-old recognized that his body could no longer withstand the daily rigors of playing professional football.

“I have a deep love for the game of football,” Doyle said in the statement. “I took pride in playing the game the right way and always leaving everything I had on the field. I have a deep respect for the dedication and commitment it takes to be out there for your teammates. At this time, my body is telling me that is a sacrifice I can no longer make.”

Doyle went on to thank the various people in his life who helped him throughout his career, including his wife Casie, Colts owner Jim Irsay and his family, his coaches and the loyal fans in Indianapolis.

Perhaps Doyle’s most touching message came when he expressed his gratitude for his teammates.

“Out of everything, being called a teammate was what I took the most pride in,” he wrote. “I have been blessed with some of the best teammates and they will forever be my friends. Being a teammate is what I will miss the most. I firmly believe that there is nothing better than being a teammate in the greatest sport.”

Doyle’s career comes to a close after 131 games, all of which he played for the Colts. He made 295 receptions for 2,729 yards and 24 touchdowns during that span and made two Pro Bowls in 2017 and 2019. 

A former undrafted free agent out Western Kentucky, Doyle played his high school ball at Cathedral in Indianapolis. He began in his professional career in the spring of 2013 with the Titans but joined his hometown Colts later that fall. 

He remained in Indianapolis for the rest of his career. 

Jack Doyle

