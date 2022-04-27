Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who New England Took Each Round

The Patriots took a big step forward in their second year after Tom Brady’s departure, with rookie quarterback Mac Jones taking over as the team’s starter in his first NFL season. New England went 10–7, but lost big to the division rival Bills in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Now, Bill Belichick and the front office looks to surround Jones with some more talent through the 2022 NFL draft, after focusing on free agency a year ago.

The team made one fairly big move to the pre-draft front in the offseason, trading within the AFC East to acquire wide receiver DeVante Parker from the Dolphins. The team enters this week’s draft with nine picks, beginning with the No. 21 pick in the first round.

Here is how the Patriots draft has turned out thus far (to be updated during NFL draft):

  • Round 1, Pick 21:
  • Round 2, Pick 54:
  • Round 3, Pick 85:
  • Round 4, Pick 127:
  • Round 5, Pick 158:
  • Round 6, Pick 183:
  • Round 6, Pick 200:
  • Round 6, Pick 210:
  • Round 7, Pick 245:
Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The 2022 NFL draft begins with the first round on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds take place on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. Rounds four through seven take place on Saturday, beginning at Noon.

More NFL Coverage:

For more New England Patriots coverage, go to Patriots Country. 

Breaking
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

YOU MAY LIKE

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts during overtime against the Grizzlies.
NBA

Jazz Star Donovan Mitchell ‘Good to Go’ for Game 6 vs. Mavs

The Utah guard is nursing some bruises on both of his quads.

By Zach Koons
Four soccer balls on a field.
Soccer

Florida Fires Women’s Soccer Coach After Complaints of Abuse

Tony Amato was hired just last year, but players complained about his treatment during the season.

By Daniel Chavkin
Mohamed Salah shoots against Villarreal
Play
Soccer

LIVE: Villarreal Holds Liverpool Goalless in First Half of UCL Semifinal

The Reds outshot the Yellow Submarine, 12–1, in the first half, but things remained goalless at Anfield.

By Andrew Gastelum
lebron-james-anthony-davis-lakers-superteam
NBA

Report: L.A.’s Front Office Blame LeBron and AD For Westbrook Trade

James and Davis, who advocated for Westbrook, are reportedly blamed internally for the Lakers’ tumultuous season.

By Wilton Jackson
The Steelers logo on their helmet
NFL

Steelers 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Pittsburgh Took Each Round

The Steelers could draft a quarterback in the first round as they entire a new era.

By Madison Williams
A football and a Giants helmet.
NFL

Giants 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who NY Took Each Round

New York has two of the top seven picks in this year’s draft after the organization cleaned house this offseason.

By Joseph Salvador
GG Jackson
Play
College Basketball

G.G. Jackson’s Commitment to North Carolina Enhances Hubert Davis’ Standing in Recruiting World

Jackson, a probable one-and-done prospect, picked the Tar Heels over Duke, South Carolina, Overtime Elite and others.

By Jason Jordan
Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) warms up prior to Game 4 of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Nuggets.
NBA

Iguodala Out for Game 5 vs. Nuggets With Neck Injury

Golden State will try to close out the series without the 2015 Finals MVP.

By Zach Koons