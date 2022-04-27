Skip to main content
Rams’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Los Angeles Took Each Round

The Rams will seek to repeat as NFL champions in the 2022 season after Los Angeles defeated a Joe Burrow-led Bengals’ team in Super Bowl LVI in February inside its home venue, SoFi Stadium. However, since the confetti fell from the rafters and the endless champagne baths in the locker room and parade celebration, some familiar faces left the franchise. 

Von Miller left the sunny skies of the West coast for cold winters of Buffalo to play with the Bills. Four-time Pro Bowl left tackle Andrew Whitworth retired, cornerback Darious Williams signed with Jaguars, tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day signed with the Chargers, guard Austin Corbett took his talents to Carolina, tight end Johnny Mundt signed with the Vikings and outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo signed with the Texans.

The Rams also traded wide receiver Robert Woods to the Titans and cut punter Johnny Hekker. The team did hold on to some veteran talent, restructuring outside linebacker Leonard Floyd’s contract. But more importantly, Los Angeles extended the contract of its franchise piece in quarterback Matthew Stafford, who signed a four-year, $160 million deal and signed former Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner to a five-year deal

The Rams could potentially add another tackle, wide receiver, running back, guard and edge rusher in this year’s draft. Los Angeles’s draft begins in the third round with the No. 104 overall pick. Here is how the Rams draft has turned out thus far (to be updated throughout NFL draft):

  • Round 3, Pick No. 104:
  • Round 4, Pick No. 142:
  • Round 5, Pick No. 175:
  • Round 6, Pick No. 211:
  • Round 6, Pick No. 212:
  • Round 6, Pick No. 218:
  • Round 7, Pick No. 238:
  • Round 7, Pick No. 253:

The 2022 NFL draft begins with the first round on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds take place on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. Rounds four through seven take place on Saturday, beginning at noon. 

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

