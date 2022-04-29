Skip to main content
Saints Trade Up to No. 11, Draft Ohio State WR Chris Olave

The Commanders and Saints executed the first trade of the 2022 NFL draft on Thursday night when Washington traded the No. 11 overall pick to New Orleans for the No. 16 pick, the No. 98 overall pick in the third round and pick No. 120 in the fourth round.

Many expected the Saints to be in the quarterback market following the retirement of Drew Brees after the 2020 season and the rocky year the franchise had at the position in 2021 trying to replace him.

Instead, the Saints drafted Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave at No. 11. It was the second consecutive Buckeyes pass-catcher to come off the board, after the Jets selected Garrett Wilson at No. 10.

Olave hauled in 65 receptions for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns last season as he claimed first-team All-Big Ten honors for the second consecutive season. He was third-team All-Big Ten in 2019, as he emerged as one of the top receivers in program history.

