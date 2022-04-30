After a first day in Las Vegas filled with blockbuster trades and draft movement, Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft had drama of its own.

Another run on receivers saw seven selected in the second round. Iowa State star Breece Hall became the first running back picked in 2022 when the Jets drafted him at No. 36. After Pitt’s Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback selected in the first round, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder, Liberty’s Malik Willis and Ole Miss’s Matt Corral all fell to the third.

Here are Kevin Hanson’s complete draft grades for each second- and third-round selection.

Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Logan Hall, DT, Houston

The Buccaneers don’t have many glaring weaknesses on their roster, but Hall addresses arguably their top need whether they re-sign Ndamukong Suh. Hall has inside-outside versatility and uses his quickness, violent hands and relentless motor to make an impact rushing the passer and can hold his own defending the run. The ascending prospect is coming off his most productive season (13 TFLs and six sacks) in 2021.

GRADE: B+

34. Green Bay Packers: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

With Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling gone, the Packers had a huge need at receiver, and they were aggressive here to address it with a home run threat. Watson has an elite combination of size and speed, with a wide catch radius, and is elusive for a big receiver. Watson ran the sixth-fastest 40-yard dash among wide receivers (4.36) and led all combine participants in the broad jump (11’4”). Watson averaged 20.4 yards per reception over his career and returned a pair of kickoffs for scores in 2020.

GRADE: B

35. Tennessee Titans: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

McCreary lacks ideal size and length, but he plays with a chip on his shoulder. He is a smooth and fluid athlete that is sticky in coverage and will compete through the catch point. While I like the player, there are a few corners still available that I have ranked higher on my board.

GRADE: C+

36. New York Jets: Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

One way to help Zach Wilson is to improve the running game, and Hall is my top running back prospect in this draft. He is a patient runner with outstanding vision and contact balance, and he’s a reliable receiver out of the backfield. Although he shouldered a heavy workload (800 career touches) at Iowa State, Hall was highly productive and has the frame and versatile skill set to be a featured back.

GRADE: B

37. Houston Texans: Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

Safety is one of the Texans’ bigger needs, and Pitre will help address that need. He’s a smart and instinctual defender who plays fast and impacts the game in so many different ways. The Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 finished last season with 75 tackles, 18.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles.

GRADE: B+

38. Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State

The Falcons ranked last in the NFL in sacks last year with 18, and the next worst team had 29. A transfer from Temple, Ebiketie had 9.5 sacks and 18 TFLs in his only season with the Nittany Lions in 2021. While he isn’t as effective against the run, his length (34⅛” arms), bend and active hands should allow him to become a productive pass rusher early in his career.

GRADE: A

39. Chicago Bears: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

Gordon posted a relatively disappointing time in the 40-yard dash (4.52) at the combine, but he has outstanding short-area quickness and change-of-direction ability. He’s a scheme-diverse corner and is a smooth and fluid mover with excellent ball skills. This is a fair value for where I have Gordon ranked.

GRADE: B

40. Seattle Seahawks: Boye Mafe, DT, Minnesota

Mafe has built plenty of momentum throughout the predraft process, and he’s a toolsy prospect who fits the mold of what the Seahawks covet in their edge rushers. The Senior Bowl National Team MVP showed off elite athleticism at the combine with a 4.53 40-yard dash and explosive jumps (38” vertical and 10’5” broad).

GRADE: B

41. Seattle Seahawks: Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State

The Seahawks love to run the ball, and Walker is the best pure runner in the draft. The former Michigan State and Wake Forest back runs with power and excellent contact balance. He’s a tackle-breaking machine that racks up yards after contact in bunches. Walker tied for the third-fastest 40-yard dash (4.38) at the combine among running backs. That said, he has limited experience in the passing game—19 career receptions over three seasons with the Spartans and Demon Deacons.

GRADE: B-

42. Minnesota Vikings: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

Cornerback is one of the team’s biggest needs and it gets a bargain here with Booth, my 26th-ranked prospect, to address it. Booth is an athletic, agile and scheme-diverse cornerback. Being overaggressive has led to a few missed tackles, but he’s physical and willing as a run defender. The former five-star recruit is competitive at the catch point and has outstanding ball skills. If it weren’t for his sports hernia surgery last month, he would have been a first-round pick. Either way, he’s expected to be ready for the start of camp.

GRADE: A

43. New York Giants: Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

While I understand attempting to give Daniel Jones another weapon here, Robinson is my 105th-ranked prospect. There are many receivers that would have made more sense here. Robinson is a small wideout (5’8”, 178 pounds) that is elusive in the open field with the ball in his hands.

GRADE: D-

44. Houston Texans: John Metchie III, WR, Alabama

The Texans used a first-round pick on the offensive line, and they used another pick here to help their second-year quarterback. Metchie is neither the biggest nor the fastest receiver, but he has a well-rounded skill set and the versatility to align outside or in the slot. The junior wideout finished the 2021 season with 96 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns. There are several receivers I have ranked higher than Metchie, but he’s a good football player.

GRADE: B-

45. Baltimore Ravens: David Ojabo, LB, Michigan

Ojabo is reunited with Mike Macdonald, his college defensive coordinator, and will be coached by another Harbaugh. Relatively new to football (he started playing as a junior in high school), Ojabo finished last season with 11 sacks—second in the Big Ten behind teammate Aidan Hutchinson. Ojabo’s pass-rush moves are more developed than one would expect given his limited experience. While a torn Achilles will delay his NFL debut, he offers the Ravens a discount on his long-term upside as the explosive and bendy edge rusher would have been a (high) first-round pick if not for the injury.

GRADE: A

46. Detroit Lions: Josh Paschal, DE, Kentucky

After drafting Aidan Hutchinson in Round 1, the Lions got another edge rusher with the intangibles and leadership that Dan Campbell will appreciate. Paschal is stout at the point of attack with his strength and violent hands. He’s more impactful as a run defender, but there is potential for him to develop more as a pass rusher for the Lions. While I like the player, this is earlier than I would have taken him, as he’s my 79th-ranked prospect.

GRADE: B-

Gary Cosby Jr./USA TODAY NETWORK

47. Washington Commanders: Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama

The Commanders add another interior defender from Alabama to join Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. A powerful, big-bodied interior defender, Mathis has experience playing up and down the Crimson Tide’s defensive line. While he’s more consistent as a run defender and stout at the point of attack, Mathis is a steady and relentless player who recorded nine of his career 10.5 sacks in 2021. Mathis is my 74th-ranked prospect.

GRADE: B-

48. Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

The Bears continue to add to their secondary after taking Gordon earlier this round. Brisker has the versatility to succeed in a variety of roles and alignments. He played through a shoulder injury in 2021, leading to some missed tackles, but he’s at his best playing close to the line of scrimmage and is a physical tone-setter on defense. He uses his athleticism, length and instincts to make plays in both the pass and run games. As my 45th-ranked prospect, he’s fairly valued here.

GRADE: B

49. New Orleans Saints: Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee

Taylor primarily played outside cornerback, but he has the versatility to play a variety of roles on the defensive backfield. He’s an outstanding combination of size and speed. Taylor is my 139th-ranked player, so this is a bit of a reach based on my rankings.

GRADE: C-

50. New England Patriots: Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

After starting their draft Thursday with Cole Strange, the Patriots have now used another pick to help Mac Jones. Like with the selection of Strange, this is much earlier than I expected Thornton to go off the board. That said, he provides Jones and the Pats with elite speed (4.28 40-yard dash) to make plays down the field.

GRADE: C-

51. Philadelphia Eagles: Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska

Although Jason Kelce is back for another season, Jurgens can be a long-term replacement and allow the Eagles to keep Landon Dickerson at guard. A former tight end, Jurgens was a three-year starting center for Nebraska. As you would expect from a converted tight end, Jurgens moves well and excels in space and is a good fit for the Eagles.

GRADE: B

52. Pittsburgh Steelers: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Pickens’s best season came as a highly touted true freshman, when he hauled in 49 receptions for 727 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019. While he missed most of the past season with a torn ACL, the lanky receiver has natural hands and excellent body control. Based on his talent, he has a chance to vastly outperform his draft stock.

GRADE: B+

53. Indianapolis Colts: Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

The Colts needed an upgrade opposite Michael Pittman, and they get a boost with Pierce. While still a work in progress in his route-running development, Pierce is a big receiver (6’3” and 211 pounds) with the speed (4.41 40-yard dash) and leaping ability (42” vertical jump) to make plays down the field and above the rim. He averaged 17.5 yards per catch over his career. Pierce is my 89th-ranked prospect and although he fills a need, there are several receivers available that might have been a better value here.

GRADE: C+

54. Kansas City Chiefs: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

Not only did the Chiefs trade away Tyreek Hill this offseason, but they have only one receiver (Marquez Valdes-Scantling) under contract beyond the 2022 season. Moore converted from defensive back to wide receiver and was highly productive for the Broncos. He had a 95/1,292/10 line in ’21, and PFF credited Moore with 26 broken tackles after the catch, which led FBS wide receivers last season. Moore is my 46th-ranked prospect and gives the Chiefs nice value here.

GRADE: B+

55. Arizona Cardinals: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

After trading their first-round pick for Marquise Brown, the Cardinals continue to add weapons for Kyler Murray as McBride gives the Cardinals a long-term replacement for Zach Ertz. Whether lining up in-line or detached, the former Ram has the best all-around skill set among tight end prospects in this year’s draft class. He may not have any elite traits, but he’s above average across the board. The focal point of Colorado State’s offense, McBride has strong, reliable hands and finished 2021 with 90 catches for 1,121 yards and a touchdown.

GRADE: B+

56. Dallas Cowboys: Sam Williams, LB, Ole Miss

The Cowboys lost Randy Gregory this offseason, and Williams will give their pass rush a boost. Williams is a liability defending the run, but he has the potential to be a valuable situational rusher early on for the Cowboys due to his outstanding athleticism. He ran a 4.46 40-yard dash at the combine with 1.52 10-yard split, and he finished 2021 with 12.5 sacks for Ole Miss.

GRADE: B

57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Luke Goedeke, G, Central Michigan

Goedeke has started 24 games at right tackle and four games at tight end, but he lacks ideal length (32¼” arms) and will play on the interior for the Bucs. He has good balance and power and will fill the void created by the retirement this offseason of left guard Ali Marpet. While I would have preferred Goedeke a round later, the Bucs continue to address their top needs.

GRADE: B-

58. Atlanta Falcons: Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State

No prospect in this draft is more versatile than Andersen. A former first-team Big Sky QB who rushed for 1,412 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2018, he was the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year in ’21 with 147 tackles and 14 TFLs. Andersen has proven he belongs with a strong predraft process, and he led linebackers at the combine with a 4.42 40-yard dash.

GRADE: B-

59. Minnesota Vikings: Ed Ingram, G, Minnesota

Ingram was a four-year starter with experience at both guard spots for LSU. He’s a strong, powerful interior line prospect with good size and length. Ingram is my 88th-ranked prospect and a prospect that I would have preferred to target in the third round.

GRADE: C+

60. Cincinatti Bengals: Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska

The Bengals double-dip with versatile defensive backs after selecting Daxton Hill on Thursday. Taylor-Britt was a three-year starter at both corner and safety who is solid in run support. He’s an outstanding athlete (4.38 40-yard dash at the combine) who’s disruptive at the catch point. He finished his college career with six interceptions.

GRADE: B

Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports

61. San Fransisco 49ers: Drake Jackson, DE, USC

You can never have too many pass rushers, and the 49ers add another to their defensive line. He packed on 20 pounds between the combine (253) and USC’s pro day (273), but despite the added weight, Jackson still tested well athletically. Given his abundance of tools—length, explosiveness and bend—Jackson didn’t produce at the level some had expected in 2021, but he has the upside to become a highly productive pass rusher for San Francisco.

GRADE: B

62. Kansas City Chiefs: Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati

The Chiefs had some turnover in their secondary this offseason. After adding Trent McDuffie in the first round, they get a tone-setter in Cook. He has a nice blend of size and speed, and is outstanding in run support.

GRADE: B

63. Buffalo Bills: James Cook, RB, Georgia

Some expected the Bills to draft a running back in the first round, but they get a versatile, pass-catching back in Round 2 with Cook. While he lacks the ideal frame and play strength of his big brother Dalvin, Cook is best suited for a change-of-pace role. Efficient on his opportunities (career 6.5 yards per carry and 10.9 yards per reception averages), Cook is a dynamic receiver out of the backfield with soft hands and the ability to run routes out wide and create mismatches against linebackers.

GRADE: C+

64. Denver Broncos: Nik Bonitto, DE, Oklahoma

Joining Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory, Bonitto should have an opportunity to be productive in a situational pass-rushing role as a rookie. While he lacks bulk and play strength, the former Sooner is an explosive and agile athlete who wins with speed as a pass rusher. He had a career-high 15 tackles for loss last season, and PFF credits Bonitto with the highest pass-rush win rate among draft-eligible Power 5 edge rushers since 2020.

GRADE: B

65. Jacksonville Jaguars: Luke Fortner, C, Kentucky

The Jaguars have invested in their offensive line in free agency and continue to bolster the unit here. Fortner offers positional flexibility as a three-year starter at both center (2021) and guard (’19 and ’20) with 500-plus snaps of experience at all three interior line positions. Fortner has above-average movement skills and plays with good balance and body control.

GRADE: B-

66. Minnesota Vikings: Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

Asamoah is a bit undersized (6’0”, 226 pounds), but he is a reliable tackler in space with sideline-to-sideline range. He has the speed to make more plays in coverage and should be a core member of the special teams coverage units early in his career. There are a number of still-available linebackers whom I have ranked higher than Asamoah, my 81st-ranked prospect.

GRADE: B-

67. New York Giants: Joshua Ezeudu, G, North Carolina

The Giants got my top-ranked offensive tackle Thursday, and they address their interior line here with Ezeudu. While he primarily played left guard for the Tar Heels, he also made starts at both left and right tackle. Ezeudu has good agility and athleticism and provides the Giants with some positional versatility.

GRADE: B-

68. Cleveland Browns: Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State

Emerson is a three-year starter with outstanding size (6’2”, 201 pounds) and length (33½” arms). He’s at his best where he can be physical at the line of scrimmage.

GRADE: C+

69. Tennessee Titans: Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State

The Titans could use competition at right tackle, but Petit-Frere also gained experience at left tackle in 2021 after starting on the right side for the Buckeyes in ’20. While not a mauler in the run game, Petit-Frere has good size, length and movement skills to play either tackle spot in the NFL.

GRADE: B

70. Jacksonville Jaguars: Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

The Jaguars double up on versatile linebackers after taking Devin Lloyd on Thursday. Using his combination of size, athleticism and instincts, Muma was a tackling machine for Wyoming. He ranked second nationally in tackles (142) and was fourth on a per-game basis (10.9) in 2021. A former (high school) safety himself, he’s at his best in coverage and had three interceptions, including two returned for scores, in ’21.

GRADE: B

71. Chicago Bears: Velus Jones Jr., WR, Tennessee

Jones is an old prospect (turns 25 in May), but he has blazing speed (4.31 40-yard dash). He gives Justin Fields a vertical threat and has good ball skills. While I think the Bears should devote plenty of draft capital to put Fields in a position to succeed, there are a number of receivers that I have ranked much higher than Jones.

GRADE: C

72. Seattle Seahawks: Abraham Lucas, T, Washington State

One of the reasons why Russell Wilson is no longer in Seattle is the Seahawks’ porous offensive line. After drafting Charles Cross on Thursday, they get his bookend in Lucas on Friday. Lucas is a four-year starter with 42 starts at right tackle. He moves well for his size, with good balance as a pass blocker, but he’s much more experienced and effective in pass protection.

GRADE: B

73. Indianapolis Colts: Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia

A converted quarterback, Woods is a big target (6’7” and 253 pounds) and is still learning his new position, but he had his most productive season in 2021 (44 catches, 598 yards, eight touchdowns). He tested extremely well at the combine in Indianapolis, his new home. Woods ran a 4.61 40-yard dash with a 37½” vertical jump and 24 bench press reps at 225 pounds.

GRADE: B

Albert Cesare/The Enquirer/USA TODAY NETWORK

74. Atlanta Falcons: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

Ridder reminds me of Ryan Tannehill, Falcons coach Arthur Smith’s quarterback when he was the Titans’ offensive coordinator. His strong work ethic and character has helped him improve every season. There are some issues with accuracy and ball placement, but Ridder has the ability to process what he sees quickly and to make throws to all three levels of the field. While he looks to win from the pocket first, defenses also need to account for his 4.52 speed.

GRADE: A-

75. Houston Texans: Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

Harris was a three-year starter at Alabama and has a three-down skill set. He’s a physical tone-setter as a run defender with the speed (4.44 40-yard dash) to get there in a hurry. His athleticism and fluid movement skills allow him to match up well in coverage. Harris finished 2021 with 79 tackles, 12.5 TFLs, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He is my 51st-ranked prospect and third-ranked linebacker.

GRADE: B+

76. Baltimore Ravens: Travis Jones, DT, Connecticut

The Ravens continue just to pick good players. I mocked Jones to Baltimore in Round 2 (after the Eagles leapfrogged them for Jordan Davis on Thursday). Jones was the best player on a bad UConn team (1–11 in 2021). He’s a stout run defender with the ability to push the pocket on passing downs and has impressive mobility for a player his size. Jones is my 38th-ranked prospect.

GRADE: A

77. Indianapolis Colts: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

Even though he turns 25 in September, Raimann’s young in terms of his football development as the former Austrian exchange student is a converted tight end. Despite being new to his position, he has made impressive strides learning his new position so far and his best football is ahead of him. While he lacks ideal arm length (32⅞”), he has nimble feet and excellent play strength. The Colts need an upgrade at left tackle, and they get a top-32 talent in the third round.

GRADE: A

78. Cleveland Browns: Alex Wright, DE, UAB

While the Browns have Myles Garrett, they need more pass-rush help, and Wright gives them a boost. Wright has prototypical length and is an ascending and disruptive edge player.

GRADE: B-

79. Los Angeles Chargers: J.T. Woods, S, Baylor

Woods is an elite athlete—4.36 40-yard dash and 39½” vertical jump—and versatile defender. The former Baylor safety intercepted nine passes over the past two seasons.

GRADE: B-

80. Denver Broncos: Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

The Broncos traded Noah Fant to the Seahawks, but they get a weapon in the passing game with Dulcich. The converted wide receiver has an extra gear to stretch the seam and pull away from defenders with his run-after-catch and tackle-breaking ability, as well. Over the past two years, Dulcich has combined for 68 catches for 1,242 yards and 10 touchdowns, and averaged 18.3 Y/R. Dulcich is my 66th-ranked prospect and a nice value here.

GRADE: B+

81. New York Giants: Cordale Flott, CB, LSU

Flott is one of the youngest prospects in this draft, as he won’t turn 21 until August. He is a good athlete with good size and gives some insurance for if/when they trade or cut James Bradberry.

GRADE: B-

82. Atlanta Falcons: DeAngelo Malone, DE, Western Kentucky

The Falcons go back to the well on edge rushers with Malone after taking Arnold Ebiketie a round earlier. As previously noted, they ranked dead last in sacks (18) and still would have ranked last even if they had another 10-sack player on their roster. Malone is a speed rusher who will specialize in getting after the quarterback, something the Falcons have desperately needed.

GRADE: B+

83. Phildaelphia Eagles: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

By far my best player available (24th overall), Dean slipped further than expected due to medical concerns, but the Eagles get a really good player at a steep discount. The leader of the best defense in the country, Dean’s football IQ, instincts and speed allow him to play fast and he’s always around the ball. His quickness and athleticism allow him to excel in coverage against running backs.

GRADE: A+

84. Pittsburgh Steelers: DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M

Leal posted solid counting statistics—8.5 sacks and 12.5 TFLs—in 2021, but more consistency and better overall play was expected from the former five-star recruit. That said, he offers the Steelers positional versatility, has a quick first step and moves well for someone his size. Leal was my 54th-ranked prospect, and the Steelers got him 30 picks later.

GRADE: B+

85. New England Patriots: Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

No coach appreciates versatility and impact players on special teams more than Bill Belichick. Jones lacks size (5’8” and 174 pounds) and length (28⅞” arms), but he’s extremely quick, smooth and fluid in coverage. He’s a versatile playmaker on both defense and special teams, as he had five interceptions in 2021 and he finished his Cougars career with nine return touchdowns.

GRADE: B

86. Tennessee Titans: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

I projected Willis to the Titans with the 35th pick in my Day 2 mock. Instead, they get him 50-plus picks later. In Tennessee, he has the opportunity to adjust to the NFL by sitting behind Ryan Tannehill. Willis is a dual-threat talent with arguably the highest ceiling among this year’s crop of quarterback prospects. He generates plenty of zip on his throws, and his elite speed and dynamism as a runner stresses opposing defenses. In addition, he has natural leadership skills.

GRADE: A-

87. Cardinals Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State

The Cardinals lost Chandler Jones in free agency and need more pass-rush help. My 64th-ranked prospect and a solid value here, Thomas has shown versatility by aligning up and down San Diego State’s front. While he lacks elite traits, he has good play strength, active hands, relentless energy and was highly productive (20.5 TFLs and 11.5 sacks in 2021).

GRADE: B+

Bryan Lynn/USA TODAY Sports

88. Dallas Cowboys: Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

With Amari Cooper no longer on the roster and Michael Gallup recovering from injury, the Cowboys add a playmaker to their receiving corps. A savvy route-runner with natural hands, Tolbert has had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Jaguars as he led the Sun Belt in receptions (82), yards (1,474) and yards per reception (18.0) in 2021. Tolbert is my 60th-ranked prospect.

GRADE: B+

89. Buffalo Bills: Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor

Bernard stuffed the stat sheet for the Bears with a team-high 103 tackles, including 12.5 for loss and 7.5 sacks. He diagnoses quickly and has good range. Bernard is my 125th-ranked prospect.

GRADE: C+

90. Las Vegas Raiders: Dylan Parham, G, Memphis

Parham is highly durable and experienced with 51 starts over four seasons at three different positions (both guard spots and right tackle). He could play any of the interior positions for the Raiders; he has excellent movement skills and is efficient in space. Parham is my 77th-ranked prospect.

GRADE: B+

91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State

White led the Sun Devils in rushing (1,006 yards) and added 43 catches for 456 yards last season. While he’s a versatile back, he’s my 11th-ranked running back and 172nd-ranked prospect.

GRADE: D+

92. Green Bay Packers: Sean Rhyan, OT, UCLA

Rhyan fits the mold of what the Packers look for in offensive linemen—collegiate tackles that can kick inside. Ryhan started 31 games at left tackle for the Bruins. He lacks length (32⅜” arms) and isn’t at his best in space, but he’s a powerful and balanced blocker with good short-area movement skills.

GRADE: B-

93. San Francisco 49ers: Ty Davis-Price, RB, LSU

Like with Rachaad White a few picks earlier, Davis-Price is a back I’d prefer to take later than the third round. Unlike White, Davis-Price has limited work as a receiver (28 career receptions and no more than 10 in a season). That said, he is a downhill runner that will break tackles with his physical running style.

GRADE: D+

94. Carolina Panthers: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

The Panthers didn’t force a quarterback and their patience pays off. Improved decision-making and ball placement helped Corral cut down on interceptions (five) in 2021 compared to the previous season (14). Corral throws with a quick release, has above-average arm strength and the mobility to make and extend plays.

GRADE: A

95. Cincinnati Bengals: Zachary Carter, DE, Florida

Carter will provide some defensive line depth for the Bengals. He has played up and down the line for the Gators and provides some versatility for Cincinnati. He finished with a career-best eight sacks in 2021. As my 181st-ranked player, the Bengals could have waited a round (or two) for Carter.

GRADE: C-

96. Indianapolis Colts: Nick Cross, S, Maryland

Cross is an athletic safety (4.34 40-yard dash) with outstanding range. There are some inconsistencies in his game, but he is one of the youngest prospects in the draft (turns 21 in September).

GRADE: B

97. Detroit Lions: Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois

Safety was one of Detroit’s bigger needs, and it addresses it with Joseph here. The former Illinois safety has excellent range and length and had five interceptions in his breakout 2021 season.

GRADE: B-

98. Washington Commanders: Brian Robinson, RB, Alabama

Robinson waited his turn at Alabama and had a productive season when he got his opportunity. He rushed for more than 1,300 yards and added 35 receptions. The Commanders already have a talented back on their roster in Antonio Gibson and could have addressed a different, more pressing need with this pick. Robinson is my 145th-ranked prospect.

GRADE: C

99. Cleveland Browns: David Bell, WR, Purdue

The Browns addressed their need at wide receiver by trading for Amari Cooper, but Bell provides value here as my 67th-ranked prospect. He isn’t a burner, but he uses his size, strength, toughness and hands to win at the catch point. Despite opponents being focused on slowing Bell down, he was highly productive with an average line of 8 catches, 101.6 yards and 0.7 touchdowns per game over his three-year Purdue career.

GRADE: B+

100. Arizona Cardinals: Myjai Sanders, DE, Cincinnati

The Cardinals add another pass rusher after drafting Cameron Thomas earlier. Sanders isn’t the biggest edge rusher, but he has a quick first step and has the ability to get after the quarterback. Sanders is my 84th-ranked prospect, so he’s a solid value here.

GRADE: B

101. New York Jets: Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State

Ruckert was under-utilized in the Buckeyes’ passing attack, but he’s an outstanding blocker and should be more involved as a pass catcher as he has excellent hands and solid athleticism. By drafting Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall and now Ruckert, the Jets are putting the pieces together to help Zach Wilson flourish.

GRADE: B+

102. Miami Dolphins: Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia

Tindall was a rotational defender for the Bulldogs with no starts in his Georgia career, but he is an explosive athlete (4.47 40-yard dash and 42” vertical jump). While he’s occasionally a step slow to diagnose, he covers ground in a hurry and delivers some big hits as a run defender. He is my 75th-ranked prospect.

GRADE: B

103. Kansas City Chiefs: Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

Chenal is a throwback weight-wise with freakish strength. His 34 bench press reps at Wisconsin’s pro day would have led all participants that benched at the combine, but Chenal also ran a 4.53 40-yard dash to go along with explosive jumps (40.5” vertical and 10’8” broad) at the combine. Chenal had 115 tackles, 18.5 TFLs and eight sacks in 2021. He is my 73rd-ranked prospect and nice value at the end of Day 2.

GRADE: B+

104. Los Angeles Rams: Logan Bruss, G, Wisconsin

Bruss primarily played right tackle for the Badgers with some experience inside as well. He isn’t an elite athlete, but he’s a steady, consistent blocker that plays with balance and is under control.

GRADE: C+

105. San Francisco 49ers: Danny Gray, WR, SMU

Gray isn’t the biggest receiver, but he’s one of the fastest (4.33 40-yard dash). He has the versatility to play inside and outside and gives the 49ers a vertical weapon in the passing game.

GRADE: B-

Kevin Hanson is contributing mock drafts and position rankings to The MMQB during the 2022 NFL draft season. His mock drafts have been graded as the seventh-most accurate (tied) over the past five years, per The Huddle Report. His ’15 NFL mock draft was graded as the most accurate.

