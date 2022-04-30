Georgia Records Most Players Selected in NFL Draft History

Another Southeastern Conference school has made history in the 2022 NFL draft.

When the Falcons selected Georgia tight end John FitzPatrick at No. 213 in the sixth round on Saturday, it marked the Bulldogs’ 15th player selected in this year’s draft. That’s the most from one school in seven-round NFL draft history (since 1994).

The previous record was 14 held by Ohio State’s 2004 team and LSU’s ’20 national championship squad. Georgia had five defensive players selected in the first round, the most players on defense from one school to go in the first round.

In rounds two and three, the Bulldogs had four players—George Pickens, James Cook, Nakobe Dean and Channing Tindall—drafted, bringing the total to nine on Friday.

Bulldogs running back Zamir White (No. 122), Jake Camarda (No. 133), Justin Shaffer (No. 190), Jamaree Salyer (No. 195) and Derion Kendrick (No. 212) were taken through rounds four through six.

