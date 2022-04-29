Skip to main content
All 32 Picks From the First Round of the 2022 NFL Draft

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft is complete, and it wasn’t without drama. A plethora of trades saw teams move up to secure key selections for their franchises and a few well-known players being traded to new teams

There were a record nine trades made within the first round and the most since the 2004 NFL draft. Four defensive players—Travon Walker, Aidan Hutchinson, Derek Stingley Jr., and Ahmad Gardner—were selected with the first four picks. Thursday also marked the second time since 1991 that defensive players were selected with each of the first four picks. On offense, six wide receivers were selected within the first 18 selections. 

Arguably the biggest move of the night came from the Titans, who traded wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles. Brown signed a four-year, $100 million extension with $57 million guaranteed. During the 2021 season, Brown finished with 869 yards and five touchdowns. The Ravens also traded star wide receiver Marquise Brown to the Cardinals for the 23rd and 100th picks in the draft. Brown was the Ravens’ best receiver in 2021, finishing with 91 catches for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns.

Some more history: Georgia had five defensive players selected in the first round, the most players on defense from one school to go in the first round.

One Bulldogs player, however, did not go in the first round. Georgia star linebacker Nakobe Dean and Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, a projected first-round pick, will still be on the board heading into Friday’s next rounds.

Here is how the first round of the draft turned out. 

  • Jacksonville Jaguars, Pick 1: Travon Walker, DE, Georgia
  • Detroit Lions, Pick 2: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
  • Houston Texans, Pick 3: Derek Stingley Jr., CB. LSU
  • New York Jets, Pick 4: Ahmad "Sauce" Garner, CB, Cincinnati
  • New York Giants, Pick 5: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
  • Carolina Panthers, Pick 6: Ikem “Ickey”  Ekwonu, OT, NC State
  • NY Giants, Pick 7: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama 
  • Atlanta Falcons, Pick 8: Drake London, WR, USC
  • Seattle Seahawks, Pick 9: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
  • NY Jets, Pick 10: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State 
  • New Orleans Saints, Pick 11: (after trade with Washington) Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State  
  • Detroit Lions, Pick 12: (after trade with Vikings) Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama 
  • Philadelphia Eagles, Pick 13: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
  • Baltimore Ravens, Pick 14: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
  • Houston Texans, Pick 15: Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
  • Washington Commanders, Pick 16: (after trade with Saints) Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State 
  • Los Angeles Chargers, Pick 17: Zion Johnson, G, Boston College 
  • Tennessee Titans, Pick 18: (after trade with Eagles) Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
  • New Orleans Saints, Pick 19: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
  • Pittsburgh Steelers, Pick 20: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh 
  • Kansas City Chiefs, Pick 21: (after trade with Patriots) Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington 
  • Green Bay Packers, Pick 22: Quay Walker, ILB, Georgia
  • Buffalo Bills, Pick 23: (after trade with Baltimore) Kalir Elam, CB, Florida
  • Dallas Cowboys, Pick 24: Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa  
  • Baltimore Ravens, Pick 25: (after trade with Buffalo) Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
  • NY Jets, Pick 26: (trade with Titans) Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State
  • Jacksonville Jaguars, Pick 27: (after trade with Tampa Bay) Devin Lloyd, ILB, Utah
  • Green Bay Packers, Pick 28: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
  • New England Patriots, Pick 29: Cole Strange, G, Chattanooga
  • KC Chiefs, Pick 30: George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue
  • Cincinnati Bengals, Pick 31: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
  • Minnesota Vikings, Pick 32: (after trade with Detroit) Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

