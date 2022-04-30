Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Pete Carroll Says Geno Smith Is Leading Seahawks’ QB Battle Right Now

There was speculation that the Seahawks would pick up a quarterback in the 2022 NFL draft after trading longtime QB Russell Wilson in the offseason. However, through six of their seven picks, they have yet to draft a quarterback.

This leaves Seattle with Drew Lock, who was traded from Denver in the Wilson deal, Geno Smith and Jacob Eason.

Coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Friday night that the quarterback competition has already begun. Out of the three quarterbacks, the only one who was seen starting time on the Seahawks, Smith, is a leg up.

“Geno has come in and is obviously ahead going in because he’s had all the background with us,” Carroll said, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s been with us for a number of years. He leads the charge right now. He’s in command of our system as much as a guy could be. [Jacob Eason] had a year with us so he’s doing his part. Meanwhile we’re watching how Drew comes along and he’s going. He’s busting his tail to catch up and be right with it.“

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Smith stepped up last season when Wilson was dealing with mallet finger mid-season. He played in four games, completing 65 of 95 attempts for 702 yards and five touchdowns.

“It’s going to be a really strong, competitive group and we’re going to be smart,” Carroll said. “Geno knows what he’s doing. He knows the game. He’s a seasoned veteran. When he got his chance to get going last year, he showed some terrific stuff. We know the system can fit and work.“

The Seahawks still have a chance to pick up another quarterback this offseason, either with their seventh-round pick in the draft, or by picking up a veteran player like Baker Mayfield.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Seattle Seahawks coverage, go to All Seahawks. 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Jan 30, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots over Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half at the American Airlines Center.
Play
NBA

NBA Playoffs Second Round: Full Schedule for Four Series

Here is the schedule for the 2022 semifinal round series starting Sunday.

By Wilton Jackson
May 18, 2021, USA: Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill on the ice for practice at Little Caesars Arena on Jan. 4, 2021.
NHL

Red Wings Fire Jeff Blashill After Seven Seasons

Detroit has missed the playoffs over the past six seasons.

By Associated Press
Urban Meyer during game coverage for Fox Sports
College Football

Report: Urban Meyer ‘Deep in Negotiations’ with Fox Sports

The former Jaguars coach previously worked on the network’s “Big Noon Kickoff” for a few seasons.

By Madison Williams
North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) looks on.
NFL

Commanders Draft UNC QB Sam Howell in Fifth Round

The former Tar Heel’s slide finally stopped when Washington was on the clock to open the fifth round.

By Zach Koons
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson arrives for his introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns.
Play
NFL

Watson Attorney Seeking Plaintiffs’ Medical Records, per Report

One woman was diagnosed with PTSD following therapy sessions, but the quarterback’s attorney questions this.

By Madison Williams
Dec 18, 2021; Boca Raton, Florida, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) celebrates after throwing a touchdown to break Joe Burrows single season touchdown passing record during the second half against the Appalachian State Mountaineers in the 2021 Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium.
Play
NFL

Patriots Draft Quarterback One Year After Taking Mac Jones

New England selects Western Kentucky star Bailey Zappe as a backup to Jones.

By Wilton Jackson
Feb 5, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; American squad quarterback Bailey Zappe of Western Kentucky (17) is sacked by National Squad defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey of Oklahoma (98) in the second half at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Play
NFL

Browns’ Perrion Winfrey Has Incredible Quote on Media Call

The new Cleveland defensive tackle: “I’m coming into kill right away with my boy Myles Garrett … This s— is over with.”

By Wilton Jackson
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler gestures from the bench during the second half in game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks.
NBA

Jimmy Butler Says He Will Be Ready for Game 1 vs. 76ers

The forward missed the Heat’s series-clinching Game 5 win vs. the Hawks on Tuesday due to right knee inflammation.

By Madison Williams