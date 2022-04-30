There was speculation that the Seahawks would pick up a quarterback in the 2022 NFL draft after trading longtime QB Russell Wilson in the offseason. However, through six of their seven picks, they have yet to draft a quarterback.

This leaves Seattle with Drew Lock, who was traded from Denver in the Wilson deal, Geno Smith and Jacob Eason.

Coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Friday night that the quarterback competition has already begun. Out of the three quarterbacks, the only one who was seen starting time on the Seahawks, Smith, is a leg up.

“Geno has come in and is obviously ahead going in because he’s had all the background with us,” Carroll said, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s been with us for a number of years. He leads the charge right now. He’s in command of our system as much as a guy could be. [Jacob Eason] had a year with us so he’s doing his part. Meanwhile we’re watching how Drew comes along and he’s going. He’s busting his tail to catch up and be right with it.“

Smith stepped up last season when Wilson was dealing with mallet finger mid-season. He played in four games, completing 65 of 95 attempts for 702 yards and five touchdowns.

“It’s going to be a really strong, competitive group and we’re going to be smart,” Carroll said. “Geno knows what he’s doing. He knows the game. He’s a seasoned veteran. When he got his chance to get going last year, he showed some terrific stuff. We know the system can fit and work.“

The Seahawks still have a chance to pick up another quarterback this offseason, either with their seventh-round pick in the draft, or by picking up a veteran player like Baker Mayfield.

