Former Clemson star receiver Justyn Ross had his college career derailed by injuries. After going unselected in the 2022 NFL draft, he now will get his chance to prove himself as a pro.

Ross has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chiefs, according to Jordan Schultz. He’ll join one of the league’s most prolific offenses and a deep wide receivers room.

Ross was a star as a freshman for the Tigers in 2019, hauling in 46 catches for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns for the eventual national champions. He had six receptions for a career-best 153 yards and a score in the national title game against Alabama, helping Clemson cap an undefeated season.

Viewed by many to be a first-round pick after that electric debut season, Ross was hampered by injuries for the rest of his college career. Most notable among them was a rare spinal condition that required fusion surgery and caused him to miss the entire 2020 season. He returned to play in 10 games in 2021, but the Clemson offense faltered and his production waned, as Ross finished the year with 46 grabs for 514 yards and three scores.

After trading away Tyreek Hill, Kansas City now has 17 receivers on its roster, including 2022 second-round pick Skyy Moore and two other undrafted rookies.

More NFL Coverage:

• Dean ‘Ready to Go’ for Eagles Minicamp, GM Howie Roseman Says

• First JSU Player Under Deion Sanders Picked in NFL Draft

• Georgia Records Most Players Selected in NFL Draft History

• Arrowhead Report: 2022 NFL Draft: Kansas City Chiefs Recap and UDFA Tracker

For more Kansas City Chiefs coverage, go to Arrowhead Report.