NFL
DeAndre Hopkins, Draymond Green and Doc Rivers on Today's SI Feed

Jaguars Owner Discusses Reasoning for Firing Urban Meyer

There are a lot of things Jaguars owner Shad Khan can deal with. However, being around a person who is not truthful is unacceptable. During the 2022 NFL draft, Khan opened up about his decision to fire the former Jacksonville coach, saying it had nothing to with “wins and losses.”

“I think when you know someone is not truthful, how can you be around someone, OK? We had Doug Marrone here four years,” Khan said. “We had Gus Bradley here four years. I have nothing but the utmost respect and friendship with them. That’s why they got the time, because it wasn’t a matter about respect or truth. It was a matter of wins and losses over four years. This [Urban Meyer situation] is much bigger than that.”

Bradley went 14–48 as a head coach in Jacksonville. Doug Marrone followed Bradley's tenure, posting a 25–44 mark before Meyer took over.

Meyer was fired on Dec. 16 after being with the franchise for less than a season, posting a 2–11 mark. His firing came after a series of drama-filled incidents, making headlines for his behavior both on and off the field. 

Among the alleged incidents includes a claim from former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo that Meyer kicked him during practice. Meyer denied Lambo's claim, saying the characterization of the incident was “completely inaccurate.” Meyer is also accused of belittling his then assistant coaches, calling them losers during a team meeting.

Meyer also drew significant criticism after videos surfaced in September of Meyer dancing with a woman who was not his wife at an Ohio bar

Khan initially refrained from firing Meyer after he issued an “sincere apology.” But as the issues with Meyer continued to surface, Khan was left with no choice.

Meyer and Khan have still not settled on a financial agreement since his firing, according to USA TODAY Sports. The Jaguars reportedly do not plan to pay Meyer's remaining balance since he was fired for cause.

Jacksonville is preparing for the 2022 season under new head coach Doug Pederson. 

Jacksonville Jaguars
