Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will not be meeting with media members during this week’s NFL combine due to a “minor medical issue,” the Dallas Morning News reports.

There are no details about what medical issue Jones is dealing with, however.

On top of dealing with the medical issue, Jones is also reportedly working with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on some unknown business, also reported from the Dallas Morning News.

Normally during the NFL Combine, Jones opens up his luxury bus for sit-down interviews with reporters. But, in Indianapolis this week, that didn’t happen.

With various questions regarding the future of multiple Cowboys starters, such as Amari Cooper, sparking this week, we will have to wait for Jones’s responses.

Jones’s absence also comes weeks after he commented on the Cowboys voyeurism scandal that caused them to pay out $2.4 million in a settlement with four cheerleaders. It appears that Jones won’t be responding to more questions about that situation this week, either.

