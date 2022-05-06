Seahawks coach Pete Carroll made his weekly radio appearance on KJR 910 AM in Seattle to discuss a multitude of topics surrounding the team’s offseason thus far.

When asked about the quarterback situation following the trade of Russell Wilson to the Broncos in March and whether or not Carroll and the Seahawks were looking to add a veteran, he said they’ll continue to evaluate, but that a roster add via trade was not likely.

“I don’t see us making a trade for anybody at all. I don’t see that happening,” Carroll said.

The question comes amid roster uncertainty at the position and the prospect of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield finding a new home after talks between Cleveland and the Panthers fell through on the weekend of the NFL draft.

The disgruntled Mayfield still has not found a new home, and there are questions about what will happen with him moving forward if the Browns are unable to find a trade partner before training camp later this summer.

As for Seattle, the Seahawks ready to move forward in a new era without their Super Bowl-winning quarterback. The team acquired former second-round pick Drew Lock in the trade for Wilson and have veteran Geno Smith on the roster as well.

