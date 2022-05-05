The Chargers signed linebacker Kyle Van Noy on Thursday, per the team’s release.

“I am so excited to be part of the Bolt gang,” Van Noy said in his announcement video. “I’m ready to get to work with all of the great players that we have here, and with the coach, Coach [Brandon] Staley. He’s amazing.”

The ninth-year linebacker will join Khalil Mack, who was also signed this offseason from the Bears, and Joey Bosa on what appears to be a loaded Chargers defense.

The former second-round pick by the Lions played for the Patriots from 2016 to ’19, and again in 2021, appearing in three consecutive Super Bowls with New England. He helped the team secure two Super Bowl rings before playing for the Dolphins in 2020.

Last season with the Patriots, Van Noy finished with 66 tackles, five sacks, an interception he returned for a touchdown, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. His career high in tackles came in 2018 when he finished the season with 92 total tackles.

He currently is tied with former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller for the most career postseason strip-sacks with three.

