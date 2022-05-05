Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Kyle Van Noy, Former Patriots Star, Signs With Chargers

The Chargers signed linebacker Kyle Van Noy on Thursday, per the team’s release.

“I am so excited to be part of the Bolt gang,” Van Noy said in his announcement video. “I’m ready to get to work with all of the great players that we have here, and with the coach, Coach [Brandon] Staley. He’s amazing.”

The ninth-year linebacker will join Khalil Mack, who was also signed this offseason from the Bears, and Joey Bosa on what appears to be a loaded Chargers defense.

The former second-round pick by the Lions played for the Patriots from 2016 to ’19, and again in 2021, appearing in three consecutive Super Bowls with New England. He helped the team secure two Super Bowl rings before playing for the Dolphins in 2020.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Last season with the Patriots, Van Noy finished with 66 tackles, five sacks, an interception he returned for a touchdown, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. His career high in tackles came in 2018 when he finished the season with 92 total tackles.

He currently is tied with former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller for the most career postseason strip-sacks with three.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field.
NFL

Report: Sources Close to Mayfield Wonder if He Was Sabotaged

ESPN reports that some close to the QB wonder if the Browns set him up for failure late in the year.

By Madison Williams
The FIFA World Cup trophy
Soccer

FIFA Receives 3 Million Ticket Requests for 2022 World Cup Final

There’s also high demand to attend some of the biggest group-stage games, even as issues linger about the tiny Persian Gulf nation’s ability to accommodate fans.

By Associated Press
Feb 16, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; ESPN television host Katie Nolan coaches during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Extra Mustard

Katie Nolan on Why She Went Dark on Her First MLB Broadcast | SI Media Podcast

Katie Nolan opens up about her first day on the job as a commentator for Apple TV+'s Friday Night Baseball.

By Jimmy Traina
Apr 18, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after a score against the Toronto Raptors during the third quarter in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Report: Joel Embiid Listed as ‘Out’ for Game 3 vs. Heat

The All-Star center has missed the first two games of the series with an orbital fracture.

By Dan Lyons
emory jones
College Football

Report: Florida QB Transfer Emory Jones Commits to ASU

He played in 37 games for the Gators over the past four seasons, but is now making the move out West.

By Nick Selbe
marsha-blackburn-congress
College

Tennessee Senator Blasts Outgoing NCAA President Mark Emmert

Sen. Marsha Blackburn said Emmert’s resignation will “enable the NCAA to support our student-athletes.”

By Michael Shapiro
Sep 4, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Breece Hall (28) pushes off Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Omar Brown (24) in the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings: Who's #1?

By Michael Fabiano
Iran-Players-World-Cup-Prep
Play
Soccer

U.S. World Cup Foe Iran Criticized for Slow Preparations for Qatar

There are concerns in Iran that Asia’s top-ranked team has been slow off the mark with its preparations.

By Associated Press