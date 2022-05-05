Skip to main content
Those 'Close to' Baker Mayfield Wonder if Browns Sabotaged Him, per Report

Baker Mayfield’s tumultuous 2021 season has created an even crazier offseason for the Browns quarterback.

Relations between Cleveland and the quarterback have been strained since Cleveland began pursuing Deshaun Watson. In a recent ESPN story, the organization chose to head a different direction due to Mayfield’s 2021 struggles. Because of the Browns’ courting of the former Texans quarterback, Mayfield requested a trade, though Cleveland said it was not willing to accommodate his request. The Browns eventually signed Watson on a five-year, $230 million deal, presumably taking Mayfield’s place as starting quarterback. Mayfield did not show up to April’s voluntary workouts.

As he continues to await where his future will take him, ESPN reports that sources close to Mayfield questioned the Browns play calling at the end of the season and wondered at the time if the organization set the quarterback up to “look as hapless as possible in prime time” to prove why they would need a change in the offseason.

The game in question was the Week 17 Monday Night Football game between the Browns and Steelers. Cleveland was already eliminated from playoff contention, meaning this game would most likely be Mayfield’s last start of the season for the Browns.

During the game, he was sacked nine times, and his last play resulted in an interception. He even threw 10 incompletions in a row at one point during the 26–14 loss to the Steelers.

Following the game, Mayfield expressed his feelings about coach Kevin Stefanski’s game plan that night.

“When you’ve got T.J. Watt over there, and we’re not giving our rookie tackle [James Hudson] a whole lot of help, it’s not going to be good for us,” Mayfield said post game.

The 27-year-old additionally told media that was planning to discuss his Week 18 availability with his family and agent, not the team.

“I’m an extremely competitive guy,” Mayfield said following the Steelers loss. “Now it’s time for me to start looking at what’s in the best interest of me and my health.”

After dealing with numerous injuries during the season, Mayfield sat out the Browns’ final game, a win over the Bengals.

The Browns did not comment on the suspicions that the organization sabotaged Mayfield during the 2021 season.

Mayfield was previously predicted to land either in Seattle or Carolina, but both those teams have made moves that likely shut down the possibility of Mayfield heading there. As of this week, a move for Mayfield isn’t expected until June.

