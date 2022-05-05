Why the Browns-Panthers Baker Mayfield Trade Fell Apart, per Report

Despite requesting a trade and expecting to be moved elsewhere, quarterback Baker Mayfield remains on the Browns as the offseason begins to wind down.

Last weekend, the Panthers and Browns seemed to be trending toward a Mayfield trade. However, ESPN’s Jake Trotter reports that the two sides were never close to completing the deal. According to Trotter, neither side wanted to pay the majority of Mayfield’s nearly $19 million salary he is set to make in 2022.

By not finding a middle ground to pay the money, Carolina decided to trade up and select Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral in the third round instead.

After day two of the draft, Carolina general manager Scott Fitterer told the media they were officially “out of the market” for a veteran quarterback. The expectation is now that Corral will battle it out against Panther quarterback Sam Darnold for the starting job in training camp.

As for Mayfield, it may be a while before he finds out where he is playing next year. With the Panthers out of the running, there are very few teams who have an open spot on their depth chart for another quarterback, and no team seems to be interested in paying Mayfield’s full salary. Trotter added that the Browns do not seem interested in paying the former Oklahoma standout to release him, or even negotiating a resolution with the quarterback.

Besides Carolina, the Seahawks and Texans are two other teams that have been connected to Mayfield recently. However, ESPN’s Dianna Russini said that Seattle has been telling her “from Day 1 they have no interest in Baker Mayfield.”

On Wednesday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport mentioned it would be at least another month before Mayfield’s situation is resolved.

