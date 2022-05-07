Skip to main content
Marquise Brown Says He’s Excited for New Role With Cardinals

For the first time in his NFL career, wide receiver Marquise Brown won’t be the No. 1 receiver on his team, after he was traded from the Ravens to the Cardinals during the 2022 NFL draft. Although that may result in fewer targets, the 24-year-old actually relishes the chance to line up next to another star receiver in DeAndre Hopkins.

Speaking to Darren Urban of the Cardinals team website, Brown explained that he’s had plenty of experience playing alongside other talented pass-catchers in the past. He said that he actually prefers that to be the case, rather than being the center of attention of the defense as he was during his three seasons in Baltimore.

“In college I had guys around me, (Cowboys WR) CeeDee Lamb,” Brown said. “I’ve played with (Ravens tight end) Mark Andrews. It’s not about the targets, it’s about what type of targets. … I’ve been in an offense (in Baltimore) where I’ve been getting all the attention, I’ve been getting the cloud coverages. I’m excited to get some one-on-one matchups and spread the field out.”

Brown, who was drafted by the Ravens in the first round in 2019, is coming off of his best season as a pro. He broke the 1,000-yard barrier for the first time in his NFL career, recording 91 catches for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns.

However, in Baltimore’s run-heavy system, built around dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson, Brown never felt like he could reach his full potential. As a result, he quietly requested that the Ravens trade him following the 2021 season. The franchise honored that wish, dealing him and a third-round selection to the Cardinals on the first night draft in exchange for the 23rd pick.

In Arizona, Brown will now join a system created by Kliff Kingsbury and headlined by quarterback Kyler Murray that is determined to air the ball out. He also shouldn’t have to worry about his usage during the early part of the 2022 campaign, as Hopkins received a six-game suspension from the NFL for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

The Cardinals finished 11–6 last season after starting 7–0, then lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Rams.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

