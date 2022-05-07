Skip to main content
Baker Mayfield, DK Metcalf and Russell Westbrook on Today's SI Feed

Ravens GM Says Lamar Jackson’s Biggest Request for Front Office Was O-Line

One week ago, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta and the franchise put together a noteworthy draft, addressing team needs with the current and the future state of the team in mind.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, despite being visibly upset on social media after Baltimore traded Marquise Brown, had one of his main desires achieved in this year’s draft. DeCosta appeared on The Lounge podcast Thursday and revealed that his franchise quarterback had extra emphasis on building up the offensive line ahead of the 2022 season.

Baltimore drafted Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum at No. 25 and selected Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faalele at No. 110. The Ravens also added veteran offensive tackle Morgan Moses during the offseason. DeCosta said he and Jackson talk more about the offensive line than Jackson’s contract extension.

“I’ve had conversations with Lamar many times and I’ve said, ‘Lamar, what can we do to help you? What is most important to you?’” DeCosta said. “Honestly, the thing that he always comes back to is the offensive line.”

The Ravens have continually looked to add to its offensive line with the two-time Pro Bowler behind center. With one of Jackson’s wishes checked off the list, signs point toward Baltimore taking care of its signal caller.

And for Jackson, with a contract extension still unsigned, this could go a long way.

For more Baltimore Ravens coverage, go to Raven Country. 

