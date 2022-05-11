Quarterback Nathan Peterman signed a one-year contract with the Bears on Wednesday, per NFL Networks’s Tom Pelissero. Details of his contract have not been released.

The free-agent signal caller will join the quarterback room in Chicago with Justin Fields and former Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian.

Peterman previously played two seasons with the Bills in 2017–18, then spent the 2020 seasons with the Raiders. In Buffalo, he started two games in 2018 ahead of Josh Allen.

The 2017 fifth-round pick hasn’t seen much playing time in his NFL career thus far, and he is expected to sit behind Fields this season. Fields and the Bears went 6–11 last season en route to a third-place finish in the NFC North.

In eight appearances with the Bills, Peterman completed 68 of 130 pass attempts for 548 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw 12 interceptions.

More NFL Coverage:

• Packers vs. Cowboys 2022 Date Has Been Released

• Tom Brady Joins Fox: Erin Andrews, Julian Edelman, Bill Simmons, Others React

• Cooper Kupp Goes Higher Than Expected in SI Fantasy's Experts Mock Draft

• Bear Digest: Jaquan Brisker Too Focused to Worry About Scout's Slam

For more Chicago Bears coverage, go to Bear Digest