The 2022 NFL schedule isn’t set to release until Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET, but some games have been prematurely leaked.

In the Packers’ case, the majority of the team’s schedule was leaked on Wednesday night, per CBS Sports.

Two games were previously announced by the NFL: Week 5 vs. the Giants in London and Week 10 vs. the Cowboys.

Otherwise, eight new matchups were leaked ahead of the official announcement on Thursday night. Here’s what those games include:

Week 2 vs. Bears Sunday Night Football

Week 4 vs. Patriots at 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 6 vs. Jets at 1 p.m. ET

Week 11 vs. Titans Thursday Night Football

Week 15 vs. Rams Monday Night Football

Week 16 at Dolphins Christmas Day Game at 1 p.m. ET

Week 17 vs. Vikings on Sunday

Week 18 vs. Lions on Sunday

So, at least four of the Packers’ primetime games are included in this leak. The Packers’ first scheduled primetime game will take place on the second SNF broadcast against their NFC North rivals, the Bears.

Additionally, it appears that these leaks contain all eight home opponents for Green Bay. The only away game listed is the team’s Week 16 matchup vs. the Dolphins. The Packers are set to travel to play the Bears, Lions, Vikings, Bills, Eagles, Buccaneers and Commanders on top of that. Those matchups will be released on Thursday night.

Stay tuned for the official announcement of the Packers’ 2022 schedule, along with the entire NFL schedule for next season.

