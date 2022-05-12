Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Packers 2022 Schedule Has Been Leaked, per Report

The 2022 NFL schedule isn’t set to release until Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET, but some games have been prematurely leaked.

In the Packers’ case, the majority of the team’s schedule was leaked on Wednesday night, per CBS Sports.

Two games were previously announced by the NFL: Week 5 vs. the Giants in London and Week 10 vs. the Cowboys.

Otherwise, eight new matchups were leaked ahead of the official announcement on Thursday night. Here’s what those games include:

  • Week 2 vs. Bears Sunday Night Football
  • Week 4 vs. Patriots at 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Week 6 vs. Jets at 1 p.m. ET
  • Week 11 vs. Titans Thursday Night Football
  • Week 15 vs. Rams Monday Night Football
  • Week 16 at Dolphins Christmas Day Game at 1 p.m. ET
  • Week 17 vs. Vikings on Sunday
  • Week 18 vs. Lions on Sunday
Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

So, at least four of the Packers’ primetime games are included in this leak. The Packers’ first scheduled primetime game will take place on the second SNF broadcast against their NFC North rivals, the Bears.

Additionally, it appears that these leaks contain all eight home opponents for Green Bay. The only away game listed is the team’s Week 16 matchup vs. the Dolphins. The Packers are set to travel to play the Bears, Lions, Vikings, Bills, Eagles, Buccaneers and Commanders on top of that. Those matchups will be released on Thursday night.

Stay tuned for the official announcement of the Packers’ 2022 schedule, along with the entire NFL schedule for next season.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Green Bay Packers coverage, go to Packer Central 

Breaking
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

YOU MAY LIKE

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) celebrates after scoring during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Miami.
Play
Betting

Heat-76ers, Suns-Mavericks Game 6 Bets Lines, Odds and Props

Bets and analysis for Thursday’s Game 6s as the top-seeded Heat look to claim the series against the 76ers and the No. 1 Suns aim to finish the Mavericks.

By Kyle Wood
nfl-sked
Play
Extra Mustard

NFL Schedule Release: Love It? Hate it? Both?

The NFL had made schedule release day a spectacle, and fans seem torn.

By Jimmy Traina
Arch Manning
Play
College Football

Is There a Pecking Order of Favorites for Arch Manning?

In our first recruiting mailbag, we look at how official visits and a relaxed timeline make the race for Manning more compelling.

By John Garcia Jr.
Apr 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) reacts during the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field.
Play
MLB

MLB Hitters Are Not Living Up to Expectations

When perfect contact is no longer perfect, we must question all we think we know about baseball—especially the baseball.

By Emma Baccellieri
New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) makes a pass during warmups before a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.
Play
NFL

Source: Patriots to Trade QB Jarrett Stidham to Raiders

The teams are expected to switch late-round draft picks in the deal.

By Madison Williams
nba-finals-trophy
NBA

NBA Introduces New Trophies for Eastern, Western Conference Finals

The East finals MVP will receive the Larry Bird Trophy, while the West finals MVP will receive the Magic Johnson Trophy.

By Associated Press
The Premier League season is winding down
Play
Soccer

The Premier League’s Key Remaining Races, Table Scenarios

Plenty in the Premier League is settled already, but there are still some season-defining games—ones that will have an impact on next season, too—in the home stretch.

By Avi Creditor
Memphis Grizzlies fans hold rally towels at a playoff game
Play
NBA

SI:AM | No Ja? No Problem.

The Grizzlies thumped the Warriors, even without their best player.

By Dan Gartland