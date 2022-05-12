Skip to main content
Patrick Mahomes, LeBron James, and Stephen Curry on Today's SI Feed
Panthers GM: 'Lines of Communication Open' With Cam Newton

Panthers GM: ‘Lines of Communication Open’ With Cam Newton

Cam Newton is still on Carolina’s radar for a potential return to the franchise. Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer appeared on ProFootballTalk and explicitly stated that the possibility of Newton joining the team once again is attainable.

Fitterer and the free agent quarterback were both at Kentucky Derby. The two were texting throughout the race and he said the “lines of communication” are open between him and Newton.

“I know Coach Rhule has spoken with him,” Fitterer said. “We are going to have a discussion at some point but we’re just not quite there yet, but we’ll see how it goes. …He’s a leader, he’s a team first-guy, he’s a competitor… so we have no problem bringing him in.”

The decision of Newton’s return will come down to what the Panthers already have in the depth chart at quarterback as well as whether the franchise will revive its efforts to land Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. 

In March, Fitterer previously stated that the 33-year-old returning to the Panthers depended on whether he wanted to come back to the team. Carolina drafted Newton in 2011. In his first stint with the Panthers, he posted an MVP season in 2015 and led the franchise on a Super Bowl appearance that season. 

However, the Panthers released him in 2020 after several injuries limited his production, leading him to sign with the Patriots. He spent one season with New England. 

In 2021, Newton returned to Carolina but went 0-5 in his five starts. 

