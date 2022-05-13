Ravens 2022 Schedule Released: Baltimore’s 17 Opponents, Game Dates

After missing the postseason for the first time in four years, the Ravens are well under way towards retooling the roster and make another run at the Lombardi Trophy.

Baltimore’s biggest boost arguably came during draft weekend, when the team used its two first-round picks to stock up on talent and address roster needs. The Ravens snagged Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton—viewed by many to be one of the best players in this year’s class—with the No. 14 pick, then drafted Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum at No. 25.

How the Ravens acquired the No. 25 pick is another interesting storyline. Baltimore traded wide receiver Marquise Brown and a third-rounder to Arizona in exchange for the No. 23 pick, then sent that pick to Buffalo for picks Nos. 25 and 130.

Brown had a breakout season in 2021, though requested a trade this offseason, citing a desire to play in a different offensive system. The move leaves the run-heavy Ravens offense in need of another marquee pass-catcher, which could be difficult to come by despite Baltimore’s improvements elsewhere.

Here’s the road the Ravens will face as they look to compete in the AFC North.

Full Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, September 11 at Jets

Week 2: Sunday, September 18 vs. Dolphins

Week 3: Sunday, September 25 at Patriots

Week 4: Sunday, October 2 vs. Bills

Week 5: Sunday, October 9 vs. Bengals

Week 6: Sunday, October 16 at Giants

Week 7: Sunday, October 23 vs. Browns

Week 8: Thursday, October 27 at Buccaneers

Week 9: Monday, November 7 at Saints

Week 10: BYE WEEK

Week 11: Sunday, November 20 vs. Panthers

Week 12: Sunday, November 27 at Jaguars

Week 13: Sunday, December 4 vs. Broncos

Week 14: Sunday, December 11 at Steelers

Week 15: Date TBD at Browns

Week 16: Saturday, December 24 vs. Falcons

Week 17: Sunday, January 1 vs. Steelers

Week 18: Date TBD at Bengals

