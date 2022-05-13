Skip to main content
Panthers 2022 Schedule Released: Carolina’s 17 Opponents, Game Dates

The first two years of the Matt Rhule era in Carolina have yielded just 10 total wins. A 3–0 start to 2021 gave way to a miserable finish, ramping up the pressure for what will be a pivotal Year 3.

The principal issue for the Panthers is under center, where a revolving door of signal-callers produced underwhelming results. Sam Darnold, Cam Newton and P.J. Walker combined to throw 3,573 yards with a 58.2% completion rate, totaling just 14 touchdown passes with 21 interceptions. Of those three, only Darnold and Walker remain under contract with the team, and they’ll meet a new challenger for playing time with rookie Matt Corral entering the fray.

The Panthers took Corral with the No. 94 overall pick, making him the fourth quarterback off the board. The former Ole Miss star might not end up being the long-term answer at the position for the franchise, but he has high upside and is a worthwhile risk for a team in dire need of stability at the position.

Of equal importance for the Carolina offense is the health of running back Christian McCaffrey. The former Offensive Player of the Year appeared in just seven games last season while dealing with injuries. The 25-year-old has played in only 10 games over the past two years.

Here’s the road ahead for the Panthers as they look to reach the postseason for the first time since 2017.

Full Schedule

  • Week 1: Sunday, September 11 vs. Browns
  • Week 2: Sunday, September 18 at Giants
  • Week 3: Sunday, September 25 vs. Saints
  • Week 4: Sunday, October 2 vs. Cardinals
  • Week 5: Sunday, October 9 vs. 49ers
  • Week 6: Sunday, October 16 at Rams
  • Week 7: Sunday, October 23 vs. Buccaneers
  • Week 8: Sunday, October 30 at Falcons
  • Week 9: Sunday, November 6 at Bengals
  • Week 10: Thursday, November 10 vs. Falcons
  • Week 11: Sunday, November 20 at Ravens
  • Week 12: Sunday, November 27 vs. Broncos
  • Week 13: BYE
  • Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 11 at Seahawks
  • Week 15: Sunday, December 18 vs. Steelers
  • Week 16: Saturday, December 24 vs. Lions
  • Week 17: Sunday, January 1 at Buccaneers
  • Week 18: Pool Date TBD at Saints

