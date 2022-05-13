The first two years of the Matt Rhule era in Carolina have yielded just 10 total wins. A 3–0 start to 2021 gave way to a miserable finish, ramping up the pressure for what will be a pivotal Year 3.

The principal issue for the Panthers is under center, where a revolving door of signal-callers produced underwhelming results. Sam Darnold, Cam Newton and P.J. Walker combined to throw 3,573 yards with a 58.2% completion rate, totaling just 14 touchdown passes with 21 interceptions. Of those three, only Darnold and Walker remain under contract with the team, and they’ll meet a new challenger for playing time with rookie Matt Corral entering the fray.

The Panthers took Corral with the No. 94 overall pick, making him the fourth quarterback off the board. The former Ole Miss star might not end up being the long-term answer at the position for the franchise, but he has high upside and is a worthwhile risk for a team in dire need of stability at the position.

Of equal importance for the Carolina offense is the health of running back Christian McCaffrey. The former Offensive Player of the Year appeared in just seven games last season while dealing with injuries. The 25-year-old has played in only 10 games over the past two years.

Here’s the road ahead for the Panthers as they look to reach the postseason for the first time since 2017.

Full Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, September 11 vs. Browns

Week 2: Sunday, September 18 at Giants

Week 3: Sunday, September 25 vs. Saints

Week 4: Sunday, October 2 vs. Cardinals

Week 5: Sunday, October 9 vs. 49ers

Week 6: Sunday, October 16 at Rams

Week 7: Sunday, October 23 vs. Buccaneers

Week 8: Sunday, October 30 at Falcons

Week 9: Sunday, November 6 at Bengals

Week 10: Thursday, November 10 vs. Falcons

Week 11: Sunday, November 20 at Ravens

Week 12: Sunday, November 27 vs. Broncos

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 11 at Seahawks

Week 15: Sunday, December 18 vs. Steelers

Week 16: Saturday, December 24 vs. Lions

Week 17: Sunday, January 1 at Buccaneers

Week 18: Pool Date TBD at Saints

