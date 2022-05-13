Dallas has high expectations this season with one major looming question: can it be the first team in the NFC East to repeat as champions since the Eagles from 2001 to ’04?

Some may be quick to say no after losing wide receiver Amari Cooper, pass rusher Randy Gregory and tackle La’El Collins during free agency. Plus, the Cowboys have their hands full with this season’s schedule, which includes facing the reigning Super Bowl champions (the Rams), NFC South champions Tom Brady and the Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

There are also new road trips on the horizon for the Cowboys—they haven’t been at Jacksonville since 2006 and will return to Tennessee for the first time since ’14.

With Dak Prescott leading the charge at quarterback and wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup as options, can Dallas make a repeat as NFC East champs?

Full Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, September 11 vs. Buccaneers

Week 2: Sunday, September 18 vs. Bengals

Week 3: Monday, September 26 at Giants

Week 4: Sunday, October 2 vs. Commanders

Week 5: Sunday, October 9 at Rams

Week 6: Sunday, October 16 at Eagles

Week 7: Sunday, October 23 vs. Lions

Week 8: Sunday, October 30 vs. Bears

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Sunday, November 13 at Packers

Week 11: Sunday, November 20 at Vikings

Week 12: Thursday, November 24 vs. Giants

Week 13: Sunday, December 4 vs. Colts

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 11 vs. Texans

Week 15: Sunday, December 18 at Jaguars

Week 16: Saturday, December 24 vs. Eagles

Week 17: Thursday, December 29 at Titans

Week 18: Pool Date TBD at Commanders

