Cowboys 2022 Schedule Released: Dallas’s 17 Opponents, Game Dates

Dallas has high expectations this season with one major looming question: can it be the first team in the NFC East to repeat as champions since the Eagles from 2001 to ’04?

Some may be quick to say no after losing wide receiver Amari Cooper, pass rusher Randy Gregory and tackle La’El Collins during free agency. Plus, the Cowboys have their hands full with this season’s schedule, which includes facing the reigning Super Bowl champions (the Rams), NFC South champions Tom Brady and the Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. 

There are also new road trips on the horizon for the Cowboys—they haven’t been at Jacksonville since 2006 and will return to Tennessee for the first time since ’14. 

With Dak Prescott leading the charge at quarterback and wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup as options, can Dallas make a repeat as NFC East champs?  

Full Schedule

  • Week 1: Sunday, September 11 vs. Buccaneers
  • Week 2: Sunday, September 18 vs. Bengals
  • Week 3: Monday, September 26 at Giants
  • Week 4: Sunday, October 2 vs. Commanders
  • Week 5: Sunday, October 9 at Rams
  • Week 6: Sunday, October 16 at Eagles
  • Week 7: Sunday, October 23 vs. Lions
  • Week 8: Sunday, October 30 vs. Bears
  • Week 9: BYE
  • Week 10: Sunday, November 13 at Packers
  • Week 11: Sunday, November 20 at Vikings
  • Week 12: Thursday, November 24 vs. Giants
  • Week 13: Sunday, December 4 vs. Colts
  • Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 11 vs. Texans
  • Week 15: Sunday, December 18 at Jaguars
  • Week 16: Saturday, December 24 vs. Eagles
  • Week 17: Thursday, December 29 at Titans
  • Week 18: Pool Date TBD at Commanders

