Eagles 2022 Schedule Released: Philadelphia's 17 Opponents, Game Dates

Jalen Hurts aims to lead the Eagles past the wild-card round of the playoffs in the 2022 season after finishing 9–8 in the 2021 campaign. Philadelphia could be headed in that direction after the franchise traded for former Titans receiver AJ Brown in this year’s draft.

In addition to Brown to pair up with Philadelphia’s other receivers, general manager Howie Roseman drafted Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis at No. 13 as well as Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean.

With a majority of its core returning and some new faces, Philadelphia will go into the new season with confidence in believing it can win the NFC East division.

Here’s who Philadelphia will face next season.

Full Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, September 11 at Lions

Week 2: Monday, Sept. 19 vs. Vikings

Week 3: Sunday, September 25 at Commanders

Week 4: Sunday, October 2 vs. Jaguars

Week 5: Sunday, October 9 at Cardinals

Week 6: Thursday, October 13 vs. Cowboys

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Sunday, October 30 vs. Steelers

Week 9: Thursday, November 3 at Texans

Week 10: Monday, November 14 vs. Commanders

Week 11: Sunday, November 20 at Colts

Week 12: Sunday, November 27 vs. Packers

Week 13: Sunday, December 4 vs. Titans

Week 14: Sunday, December 11 at Giants

Week 15: Sunday, December 18 at Bears

Week 16: Saturday, December 24 at Cowboys

Week 17: Sunday, January 1 vs. Saints

Week 18: Pool Date TBD vs. Giants

