After a second-straight season where they earned the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, the Packers once again failed to reach the Super Bowl with a loss to the 49ers at home. That game only began a strange offseason, where Green Bay entered with a ton of uncertainty.

Aaron Rodgers took a long time to determine his future, but ultimately he decided to commit to Green Bay for the foreseeable future. He and the Packers agreed to a three-year extension, worth around $150 million over that span. Rodgers’s $50 million AAV is the record for most in NFL history.

While the Packers are happy their quarterback has returned, not every key piece is back. The team dealt wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders, in part to avoid paying Adams a hefty contract extension.

Green Bay couldn’t fully replace Adams, but they tried to add multiple pieces to make up for his loss. First, they signed veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins, then they drafted Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs in hopes of combining to make up Adams’s production last year.

As a first-place team, the Packers will face a tougher schedule, something that isn’t new to them. They are also set to face the Giants in London in what is designated as a “home game” for Green Bay.

Full Schedule [List all games in order using format below]

Full Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, September 11 at Vikings

Week 2: Sunday, September 18 vs. Bears

Week 3: Sunday, September 25 at Buccaneers

Week 4: Sunday, October 2 vs. Patriots

Week 5: Sunday, October 9 vs. Giants (in London)

Week 6: Sunday, October 16 vs. Jets

Week 7: Sunday, October 23 at Commanders

Week 8: Sunday, October 30 at Bills

Week 9: Sunday, November 6 at Lions

Week 10: Sunday, November 13 vs. Cowboys

Week 11: Thursday, November 17 vs. Titans

Week 12: Sunday, November 27 at Eagles

Week 13: Sunday, December 4 at Bears

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Monday, December 19 vs. Rams

Week 16: Sunday, December 25 at Dolphins

Week 17: Sunday, January 1 vs. Vikings

Week 18: Pool Date TBD vs. Lions

Home Games

Week 2: Sunday, September 18 vs. Bears

Week 4: Sunday, October 2 vs. Patriots

Week 5: Sunday, October 9 vs. Giants (in London)

Week 6: Sunday, October 16 vs. Jets

Week 10: Sunday, November 13 vs. Cowboys

Week 11: Thursday, November 17 vs. Titans

Week 15: Monday, December 19 vs. Rams

Week 17: Sunday, January 1 vs. Vikings

Week 18: Pool Date TBD vs. Lions

Away Games:

Week 1: Sunday, September 11 at Vikings

Week 3: Sunday, September 25 at Buccaneers

Week 7: Sunday, October 23 at Commanders

Week 8: Sunday, October 30 at Bills

Week 9: Sunday, November 6 at Lions

Week 12: Sunday, November 27 at Eagles

Week 13: Sunday, December 4 at Bears

Week 16: Sunday, December 25 at Dolphins

More NFL Schedule Coverage:

• How the NFL Built (and Rebuilt) the 2022 Schedule

• Ranking the 10 Best Games of the Year

• Analyzing Each Network’s Prime-Time Games

• Five Best Games to Bet

• Packer Central: Packers 2022 Schedule: LaFleur’s Bye-Week Gamble

For more Green Bay Packers coverage, go to Packer Central.