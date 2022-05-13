Skip to main content
Packers 2022 Schedule Released: Green Bay's 17 Opponents, Game Dates

After a second-straight season where they earned the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, the Packers once again failed to reach the Super Bowl with a loss to the 49ers at home. That game only began a strange offseason, where Green Bay entered with a ton of uncertainty.

Aaron Rodgers took a long time to determine his future, but ultimately he decided to commit to Green Bay for the foreseeable future. He and the Packers agreed to a three-year extension, worth around $150 million over that span. Rodgers’s $50 million AAV is the record for most in NFL history.

While the Packers are happy their quarterback has returned, not every key piece is back. The team dealt wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders, in part to avoid paying Adams a hefty contract extension.

Green Bay couldn’t fully replace Adams, but they tried to add multiple pieces to make up for his loss. First, they signed veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins, then they drafted Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs in hopes of combining to make up Adams’s production last year.

As a first-place team, the Packers will face a tougher schedule, something that isn’t new to them. They are also set to face the Giants in London in what is designated as a “home game” for Green Bay.

Full Schedule [List all games in order using format below]

Full Schedule

  • Week 1: Sunday, September 11 at Vikings
  • Week 2: Sunday, September 18 vs. Bears
  • Week 3: Sunday, September 25 at Buccaneers
  • Week 4: Sunday, October 2 vs. Patriots
  • Week 5: Sunday, October 9 vs. Giants (in London)
  • Week 6: Sunday, October 16 vs. Jets
  • Week 7: Sunday, October 23 at Commanders
  • Week 8: Sunday, October 30 at Bills
  • Week 9: Sunday, November 6 at Lions
  • Week 10: Sunday, November 13 vs. Cowboys
  • Week 11: Thursday, November 17 vs. Titans
  • Week 12: Sunday, November 27 at Eagles
  • Week 13: Sunday, December 4 at Bears
  • Week 14: BYE
  • Week 15: Monday, December 19 vs. Rams
  • Week 16: Sunday, December 25 at Dolphins
  • Week 17: Sunday, January 1 vs. Vikings
  • Week 18: Pool Date TBD vs. Lions

Home Games

  • Week 2: Sunday, September 18 vs. Bears
  • Week 4: Sunday, October 2 vs. Patriots
  • Week 5: Sunday, October 9 vs. Giants (in London)
  • Week 6: Sunday, October 16 vs. Jets
  • Week 10: Sunday, November 13 vs. Cowboys
  • Week 11: Thursday, November 17 vs. Titans
  • Week 15: Monday, December 19 vs. Rams
  • Week 17: Sunday, January 1 vs. Vikings
  • Week 18: Pool Date TBD vs. Lions

Away Games:

  • Week 1: Sunday, September 11 at Vikings
  • Week 3: Sunday, September 25 at Buccaneers
  • Week 7: Sunday, October 23 at Commanders
  • Week 8: Sunday, October 30 at Bills
  • Week 9: Sunday, November 6 at Lions
  • Week 12: Sunday, November 27 at Eagles
  • Week 13: Sunday, December 4 at Bears
  • Week 16: Sunday, December 25 at Dolphins

