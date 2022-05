Can Houston bounce back after a controversy filled, abysmal 2021 season? Likely not.

The franchise traded quarterback Deshaun Watson, who still faces 22 active civil lawsuits, to the Browns during the offseason and changed head coaches after going 4–13 under David Culley. He only spent a single season with the team before being fired and replaced by Lovie Smith.

Davis Mills, who threw for 2,664 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his first NFL season, appears to be the likely starter for this season, and although they added wide receiver John Metchie III, CB Derek Stingley Jr and safety Jalen Pitre in the draft, the Texans are projected to have another low-win season, likely an underdog.

Full Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, September 11 vs. Colts

Week 2: Sunday, September 18 at Broncos

Week 3: Sunday, September 25 at Bears

Week 4: Sunday, October 2 vs. Chargers

Week 5: Sunday, October 9 at Jaguars

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Sunday, October 23 at Raiders

Week 8: Sunday, October 30 vs. Titans

Week 9: Thursday, November 3 vs. Eagles

Week 10: Sunday, November 13 at Giants

Week 11: Sunday, November 20 vs. Commanders

Week 12: Sunday, November 27 at Dolphins

Week 13: Sunday, December 4 vs. Browns

Week 14: Sunday, December 11 at Cowboys

Week 15: Sunday, December 18 vs. Chiefs

Week 16: Saturday, December 24 at Titans

Week 17: Sunday, January 1 vs. Jaguars

Week 18: TBD at Colts

