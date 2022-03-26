Skip to main content
Free Agency Results in Tough 2022 Chiefs Schedule

This NFL offseason has created a tough AFC West division for the 2022 season.

The only team that seemingly didn’t reap the benefits of the blockbuster trades and signings this offseason in that division is the Chiefs.

Although Kansas City has made the playoffs every year since 2015, even reaching two consecutive Super Bowls in 2020 and 2021, they haven’t picked up any true star free agents this offseason yet. Instead, they traded away their star wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, to the Dolphins earlier in the week. They have picked up receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in recent days though.

Patrick Mahomes ranked fourth in the NFL in passing yards last season with 4,839. He will still be facing Chargers star Justin Herbert (who ranked second with 5,014 yards) and Raiders QB Derek Carr (fifth with 4,804). Earlier this month, the Broncos picked up quarterback Russell Wilson which will stir up the AFC West quarterback battle even more.

The Chargers added a lot of power to their defense. They picked up linebacker Khalil Mack, tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, cornerback J.C. Jackson and tackle Austin Johnson. The Chiefs split their games with Los Angeles last year, and this next season’s competition might be more complicated with the Chargers’ added star power on that side of the ball.

The Raiders have picked up various position players this offseason, but there are a few transactions that lead headlines. The biggest pick up by Las Vegas is wide receiver Davante Adams from the Packers. They also added receiver Demarcus Robinson and defensive end Chandler Jones. The Chiefs beat the Raiders in both meetings last year. But Las Vegas’s offense just got stronger and it might help them surpass Kansas City in scoring this year.

Denver’s biggest pick up remains Wilson, and they are focused on making the playoffs for the first time since 2015, when they last won the Super Bowl. After trading for Wilson, the Broncos’ odds to win the Super Bowl jumped to +1200.

Not only will the Chiefs face the divisional teams twice next season, but they will also be facing powerhouses like the Buccaneers, Rams, Titans, Bills and Bengals, for example. This makes Kansas City’s 2022 schedule arguably one of the toughest in recent years.

