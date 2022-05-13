The 49ers were just a field goal away from playing in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years last season.

After leading the Rams by two scores heading into the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship game, the Niners tripped up against their division rivals. San Francisco yielded 13 straight points to Los Angeles in the final frame, ultimately falling 20–17. The Rams went on to win the Super Bowl two weeks later.

Nevertheless, the 49ers run into the postseason was nothing short of spectacular. San Francisco rattled off wins in seven of its last nine games after starting 3–5 to squeeze out a playoff spot in a crowded NFC.

In two of the last three years, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has done enough to get the 49ers on the brink of winning a Super Bowl but each time the club has come up just short. As a result, San Francisco has been expected to deal the veteran signal-caller this offseason.

That has yet to occur as of mid-May and is now coupled with star wide receiver Deebo Samuel requesting a trade. The two situations involving two of last year’s key contributors has left the Niners in a tricky spot with the summer quickly approaching.

With Trey Lance waiting in the wings and coach Kyle Shanahan still at the helm, the 49ers should have a chance to compete in the NFC West regardless of what becomes of Garoppolo and Samuel. Here’s who San Francisco will need to get past to get back to the postseason.

Full Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, September 11 at Bears

Week 2: Sunday, September 18 vs. Seahawks

Week 3: Sunday, September 25 at Broncos

Week 4: Monday, October 3 vs. Rams

Week 5: Sunday, October 9 at Panthers

Week 6: Sunday, October 16 at Falcons

Week 7: Sunday, October 23 vs. Chiefs

Week 8: Sunday, October 30 at Rams

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Sunday, November 13 vs. Chargers

Week 11: Monday, November 21 at Cardinals (Mexico City)

Week 12: Sunday, November 27 vs. Saints

Week 13: Sunday, December 4 vs. Dolphins

Week 14: Sunday, December 11 vs. Buccaneers

Week 15: Thursday, December 15 at Seahawks

Week 16: Saturday, December 24 vs. Commanders

Week 17: Sunday, January 1 at Raiders

Week 18: Pool Dates TBD vs. Cardinals

Home Games

Week 2: Sunday, September 18 vs. Seahawks

Week 4: Monday, October 3 vs. Rams

Week 7: Sunday, October 23 vs. Chiefs

Week 10: Sunday, November 13 vs. Chargers

Week 12: Sunday, November 27 vs. Saints

Week 13: Sunday, December 4 vs. Dolphins

Week 14: Sunday, December 11 vs. Buccaneers

Week 16: Saturday, December 24 vs. Commanders

Week 18: Pool Dates TBD vs. Cardinals

Away Games:

Week 1: Sunday, September 11 at Bears

Week 3: Sunday, September 25 at Broncos

Week 5: Sunday, October 9 at Panthers

Week 6: Sunday, October 16 at Falcons

Week 8: Sunday, October 30 at Rams

Week 11: Monday, November 21 at Cardinals (Mexico City)

Week 15: Thursday, December 15 at Seahawks

Week 17: Sunday, January 1 at Raiders

More NFL Schedule Coverage:

• How the NFL Built (and Rebuilt) the 2022 Schedule

• Ranking the 10 Best Games of the Year

• Analyzing Each Network’s Prime-Time Games

• Five Best Games to Bet

• All 49ers: What is the Ideal Week One Matchup for the 49ers in 2022?

For more San Francisco 49ers coverage, go to All 49ers.