49ers 2022 Schedule Released: San Francisco’s 17 Opponents, Game Dates

The 49ers were just a field goal away from playing in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years last season. 

After leading the Rams by two scores heading into the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship game, the Niners tripped up against their division rivals. San Francisco yielded 13 straight points to Los Angeles in the final frame, ultimately falling 20–17. The Rams went on to win the Super Bowl two weeks later. 

Nevertheless, the 49ers run into the postseason was nothing short of spectacular. San Francisco rattled off wins in seven of its last nine games after starting 3–5 to squeeze out a playoff spot in a crowded NFC.

In two of the last three years, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has done enough to get the 49ers on the brink of winning a Super Bowl but each time the club has come up just short. As a result, San Francisco has been expected to deal the veteran signal-caller this offseason. 

That has yet to occur as of mid-May and is now coupled with star wide receiver Deebo Samuel requesting a trade. The two situations involving two of last year’s key contributors has left the Niners in a tricky spot with the summer quickly approaching. 

With Trey Lance waiting in the wings and coach Kyle Shanahan still at the helm, the 49ers should have a chance to compete in the NFC West regardless of what becomes of Garoppolo and Samuel. Here’s who San Francisco will need to get past to get back to the postseason.

Full Schedule

  • Week 1: Sunday, September 11 at Bears
  • Week 2: Sunday, September 18 vs. Seahawks
  • Week 3: Sunday, September 25 at Broncos
  • Week 4: Monday, October 3 vs. Rams
  • Week 5: Sunday, October 9 at Panthers
  • Week 6: Sunday, October 16 at Falcons
  • Week 7: Sunday, October 23 vs. Chiefs
  • Week 8: Sunday, October 30 at Rams
  • Week 9: BYE
  • Week 10: Sunday, November 13 vs. Chargers
  • Week 11: Monday, November 21 at Cardinals (Mexico City)
  • Week 12: Sunday, November 27 vs. Saints
  • Week 13: Sunday, December 4 vs. Dolphins
  • Week 14: Sunday, December 11 vs. Buccaneers
  • Week 15: Thursday, December 15 at Seahawks
  • Week 16: Saturday, December 24 vs. Commanders
  • Week 17: Sunday, January 1 at Raiders
  • Week 18: Pool Dates TBD vs. Cardinals

Home Games

  • Week 2: Sunday, September 18 vs. Seahawks
  • Week 4: Monday, October 3 vs. Rams
  • Week 7: Sunday, October 23 vs. Chiefs
  • Week 10: Sunday, November 13 vs. Chargers
  • Week 12: Sunday, November 27 vs. Saints
  • Week 13: Sunday, December 4 vs. Dolphins
  • Week 14: Sunday, December 11 vs. Buccaneers
  • Week 16: Saturday, December 24 vs. Commanders
  • Week 18: Pool Dates TBD vs. Cardinals

Away Games:

  • Week 1: Sunday, September 11 at Bears
  • Week 3: Sunday, September 25 at Broncos
  • Week 5: Sunday, October 9 at Panthers
  • Week 6: Sunday, October 16 at Falcons
  • Week 8: Sunday, October 30 at Rams
  • Week 11: Monday, November 21 at Cardinals (Mexico City)
  • Week 15: Thursday, December 15 at Seahawks
  • Week 17: Sunday, January 1 at Raiders

Breaking
