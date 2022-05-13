Skip to main content
NFL

Buccaneers 2022 Schedule Released: Tampa Bay’s 17 Opponents, Game Dates

Among all of the NFL teams to experience upheaval this offseason, the Buccaneers may have been sent on the wildest rollercoaster ride of them all. 

After getting bounced in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs by the eventual Super Bowl champions, legendary quarterback Tom Brady elected to retire. However, just 40 days later he announced that he was coming back, giving fans in Tampa hope that the team would be competitive once again in 2022. 

But the changes didn’t stop there. Bruce Arians opted to step down as the team’s head coach at the end of March and the Buccaneers promoted defensive coordinator Todd Bowles to take his place. 

All of the offseason changes came after Tampa rolled through the 2022 regular season, posting a 13–4 record and claiming the NFC South division crown. However, Brady and the Bucs ran out of gas in the divisional round of the playoffs, falling to the Rams 30–27. 

Despite last year’s disappointment, Tampa is just a season removed from a victory in Super Bowl LV. With Brady back in the fold alongside a plethora of talented skill players, the Bucs should be in the mix to compete in the NFC once again in 2022. Here’s who they’ll have to take on to get back into the playoffs for the third season in a row: 

Full Schedule

  • Week 1: Sunday, September 11 at Cowboys
  • Week 2: Sunday, September 18 at Saints
  • Week 3: Sunday, September 25 vs. Packers
  • Week 4: Sunday, October 2 vs. Chiefs
  • Week 5: Sunday, October 9 vs. Falcons
  • Week 6: Sunday, October 16 at Steelers
  • Week 7: Sunday, October 23 at Panthers
  • Week 8: Thursday, October 27 vs. Ravens
  • Week 9: Sunday, November 6 vs. Rams
  • Week 10: Sunday, November 13 vs. Seahawks (in Munich)
  • Week 11: BYE
  • Week 12: Sunday, November 27 at Browns
  • Week 13: Monday, December 5 vs. Saints
  • Week 14: Sunday, December 11 at 49ers
  • Week 15: Sunday, December 18 vs. Bengals
  • Week 16: Sunday, December 25 at Cardinals
  • Week 17: Sunday, January 1 vs. Panthers
  • Week 18: Pool Date TBD at Falcons

Home Games

  • Week 3: Sunday, September 25 vs. Packers
  • Week 4: Sunday, October 2 vs. Chiefs
  • Week 5: Sunday, October 9 vs. Falcons
  • Week 8: Thursday, October 27 vs. Ravens
  • Week 9: Sunday, November 6 vs. Rams
  • Week 10: Sunday, November 13 vs. Seahawks (in Munich)
  • Week 13: Monday, December 5 vs. Saints
  • Week 15: Sunday, December 18 vs. Bengals
  • Week 17: Sunday, January 1 vs. Panthers

Away Games:

  • Week 1: Sunday, September 11 at Cowboys
  • Week 2: Sunday, September 18 at Saints
  • Week 6: Sunday, October 16 at Steelers
  • Week 7: Sunday, October 23 at Panthers
  • Week 12: Sunday, November 27 at Browns
  • Week 14: Sunday, December 11 at 49ers
  • Week 16: Sunday, December 25 at Cardinals
  • Week 18: Pool Date TBD at Falcons

