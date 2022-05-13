Among all of the NFL teams to experience upheaval this offseason, the Buccaneers may have been sent on the wildest rollercoaster ride of them all.

After getting bounced in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs by the eventual Super Bowl champions, legendary quarterback Tom Brady elected to retire. However, just 40 days later he announced that he was coming back, giving fans in Tampa hope that the team would be competitive once again in 2022.

But the changes didn’t stop there. Bruce Arians opted to step down as the team’s head coach at the end of March and the Buccaneers promoted defensive coordinator Todd Bowles to take his place.

All of the offseason changes came after Tampa rolled through the 2022 regular season, posting a 13–4 record and claiming the NFC South division crown. However, Brady and the Bucs ran out of gas in the divisional round of the playoffs, falling to the Rams 30–27.

Despite last year’s disappointment, Tampa is just a season removed from a victory in Super Bowl LV. With Brady back in the fold alongside a plethora of talented skill players, the Bucs should be in the mix to compete in the NFC once again in 2022. Here’s who they’ll have to take on to get back into the playoffs for the third season in a row:

Full Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, September 11 at Cowboys

Week 2: Sunday, September 18 at Saints

Week 3: Sunday, September 25 vs. Packers

Week 4: Sunday, October 2 vs. Chiefs

Week 5: Sunday, October 9 vs. Falcons

Week 6: Sunday, October 16 at Steelers

Week 7: Sunday, October 23 at Panthers

Week 8: Thursday, October 27 vs. Ravens

Week 9: Sunday, November 6 vs. Rams

Week 10: Sunday, November 13 vs. Seahawks (in Munich)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: Sunday, November 27 at Browns

Week 13: Monday, December 5 vs. Saints

Week 14: Sunday, December 11 at 49ers

Week 15: Sunday, December 18 vs. Bengals

Week 16: Sunday, December 25 at Cardinals

Week 17: Sunday, January 1 vs. Panthers

Week 18: Pool Date TBD at Falcons

Home Games

Week 3: Sunday, September 25 vs. Packers

Week 4: Sunday, October 2 vs. Chiefs

Week 5: Sunday, October 9 vs. Falcons

Week 8: Thursday, October 27 vs. Ravens

Week 9: Sunday, November 6 vs. Rams

Week 10: Sunday, November 13 vs. Seahawks (in Munich)

Week 13: Monday, December 5 vs. Saints

Week 15: Sunday, December 18 vs. Bengals

Week 17: Sunday, January 1 vs. Panthers

Away Games:

Week 1: Sunday, September 11 at Cowboys

Week 2: Sunday, September 18 at Saints

Week 6: Sunday, October 16 at Steelers

Week 7: Sunday, October 23 at Panthers

Week 12: Sunday, November 27 at Browns

Week 14: Sunday, December 11 at 49ers

Week 16: Sunday, December 25 at Cardinals

Week 18: Pool Date TBD at Falcons

More NFL Schedule Coverage:

• How the NFL Built (and Rebuilt) the 2022 Schedule

• Ranking the 10 Best Games of the Year

• Analyzing Each Network’s Prime-Time Games

• Five Best Games to Bet

• BucsGameday: Three Possible 2022 Regular Season Openers for the Bucs

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, go to BucsGameday.