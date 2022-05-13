Skip to main content
Titans 2022 Schedule Released: Tennessee’s 17 Opponents, Game Dates

The 2021 campaign ended in heartbreak for the Titans after a dazzling run through the regular season that earned Tennessee the No. 1 seed in the AFC. 

Unfortunately, the Titans ran into an upstart Bengals team that upended the conference’s top seed with a gritty 19–16 victory in the divisional round of the playoffs. Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw three interceptions, including one that set up the game-winning field goal for Cincinnati, in the loss. 

That performance was one that sat with Tannehill for a long time and one that will surely be a major talking point heading into the 2022 season. Speculation about the Titans’ long-term future at the position has already been on the rise after Tennessee selected Liberty standout Malik Willis in the third round of this year’s NFL draft.

Willis wasn’t the only notable storyline to emerge from the Titans draft as the team also traded Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles during the first round. The deal will likely lead to more responsibility falling on the shoulders of All-Pro running back Derrick Henry, who missed the final half of the 2021 regular season with a fractured foot.

The Titans will head into the fall as two-time defending AFC South champions but may be hard-pressed to win for the third year in a row. Here’s who Tennessee will go up against in 2022:

Full Schedule

  • Week 1: Sunday, September 11 vs. Giants
  • Week 2: Monday, September 19 at Bills
  • Week 3: Sunday, September 25 vs. Raiders
  • Week 4: Sunday, October 2 at Colts
  • Week 5: Sunday, October 9 at Commanders
  • Week 6: BYE
  • Week 7: Sunday, October 23 vs. Colts
  • Week 8: Sunday, October 30 at Texans
  • Week 9: Sunday, November 6 at Chiefs
  • Week 10: Sunday, November 13 vs. Broncos
  • Week 11: Thursday, November 17 at Packers
  • Week 12: Sunday, November 27 vs. Bengals
  • Week 13: Sunday, December 4 at Eagles
  • Week 14: Sunday, December 11 vs. Jaguars
  • Week 15: Sunday, December 18 at Chargers
  • Week 16: Saturday, December 24 vs. Texans
  • Week 17: Thursday, December 29 vs. Cowboys
  • Week 18: Date TBD at Jaguars

Home Games

  • Week 1: Sunday, September 11 vs. Giants
  • Week 3: Sunday, September 25 vs. Raiders
  • Week 7: Sunday, October 23 vs. Colts
  • Week 10: Sunday, November 13 vs. Broncos
  • Week 12: Sunday, November 27 vs. Bengals
  • Week 14: Sunday, December 11 vs. Jaguars
  • Week 16: Saturday, December 24 vs. Texans
  • Week 17: Thursday, December 29 vs. Cowboys

Away Games

  • Week 2: Monday, September 19 at Bills
  • Week 4: Sunday, October 2 at Colts
  • Week 5: Sunday, October 9 at Commanders
  • Week 8: Sunday, October 30 at Texans
  • Week 9: Sunday, November 6 at Chiefs
  • Week 11: Thursday, November 17 at Packers
  • Week 13: Sunday, December 4 at Eagles
  • Week 15: Sunday, December 18 at Chargers
  • Week 18: Date TBD at Jaguars

• All Titans: Four Draft Picks Agree to Contract Terms

For more Tennessee Titans coverage, go to All Titans. 

