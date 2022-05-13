The 2021 campaign ended in heartbreak for the Titans after a dazzling run through the regular season that earned Tennessee the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Unfortunately, the Titans ran into an upstart Bengals team that upended the conference’s top seed with a gritty 19–16 victory in the divisional round of the playoffs. Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw three interceptions, including one that set up the game-winning field goal for Cincinnati, in the loss.

That performance was one that sat with Tannehill for a long time and one that will surely be a major talking point heading into the 2022 season. Speculation about the Titans’ long-term future at the position has already been on the rise after Tennessee selected Liberty standout Malik Willis in the third round of this year’s NFL draft.

Willis wasn’t the only notable storyline to emerge from the Titans draft as the team also traded Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles during the first round. The deal will likely lead to more responsibility falling on the shoulders of All-Pro running back Derrick Henry, who missed the final half of the 2021 regular season with a fractured foot.

The Titans will head into the fall as two-time defending AFC South champions but may be hard-pressed to win for the third year in a row. Here’s who Tennessee will go up against in 2022:

Full Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, September 11 vs. Giants

Week 2: Monday, September 19 at Bills

Week 3: Sunday, September 25 vs. Raiders

Week 4: Sunday, October 2 at Colts

Week 5: Sunday, October 9 at Commanders

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Sunday, October 23 vs. Colts

Week 8: Sunday, October 30 at Texans

Week 9: Sunday, November 6 at Chiefs

Week 10: Sunday, November 13 vs. Broncos

Week 11: Thursday, November 17 at Packers

Week 12: Sunday, November 27 vs. Bengals

Week 13: Sunday, December 4 at Eagles

Week 14: Sunday, December 11 vs. Jaguars

Week 15: Sunday, December 18 at Chargers

Week 16: Saturday, December 24 vs. Texans

Week 17: Thursday, December 29 vs. Cowboys

Week 18: Date TBD at Jaguars

