Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Todd Bowles Confirms There Is No Timetable for Rob Gronkowski

While Tom Brady is officially returning for the 2022 season, his best sidekick’s future is still up in the air. Rob Gronkowski has yet to decide whether he wants to play in the NFL this year.

So far, nothing has changed on Gronkowski’s front. Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said things are “status quo” when it comes to Gronkowski’s future with the team. Bowles mentioned there is not a timetable on when to expect the tight end to make a decision.

Gronkowski retired once before, but returned to the NFL to play with Brady in Tampa Bay for the past two seasons. He is currently a free agent, but he previously said he would only play in the NFL this year if it was for the Buccaneers and no one else.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

In his time with Tampa Bay, Gronkowski has been a stabilizing presence for the team. He’s played in 28 regular season games, totaling more than 1,400 yards and 13 touchdowns in that span. In six Buccaneers’s playoff games, Gronkowski has three touchdowns and 226 yards receiving.

If Gronkowski returns, it will probably only be for as long as Brady is the quarterback. While the future Hall of Famer is back for 2022, he is already planning for life after football, so Gronkowski is likely doing the same.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Robinson Canó flips his bat after a home run against the Padres.
MLB

Robinson Canó Signs Major League Deal With Padres

He was designated for assignment by the Mets earlier this month.

By Dan Lyons
Joe-Burrow
Play
Fantasy

Best and Worst Schedules During Fantasy Playoffs

Michael Fabiano ranks the players with five best and worst fantasy playoffs schedules for quarterbacks, running backs, receivers and tight ends.

By Michael Fabiano
FILE - Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) plays against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game on Dec. 25, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Taylor was named to The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro Team, announced Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Top 200 Dynasty Fantasy Rankings

With rookies drafted onto their new teams, here is the latest list of the top 200 dynasty rankings.

By Michael Fabiano
Cleveland Browns running back Jarvis Landry (80)
Play
NFL

Jarvis Landry Confirms He’s Signing With Saints

New Orleans added another top receiver to its roster ahead of the season.

By Wilton Jackson
May 3, 2014; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Amir Khan celebrates after defeating Luis Collazo (not pictured) during their fight at MGM Grand. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Boxing

Ex-Lightweight Champion Amir Khan Retires At 35

The 2004 Olympic silver medalist compiled a 34-6 record in his 17-year professional career.

By Associated Press
May 11, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) hits a three run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium.
MLB

Gleyber Torres Looks Better Than Ever

By Matt Martell
Kumar Rocker pitches for Vanderbilt.
MLB

Kumar Rocker Signs With Frontier League Club After Fall Out With Mets

The 22-year-old is re-entering the MLB draft this summer.

By Daniel Chavkin
Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis during the NFL combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Play
NFL

Malik Willis Clears the Air on Tannehill’s ‘Mentor’ Comments

“We chopped it up… It was never anything negative. Ryan [Tannehill] is a good dude… Everything is cool.”

By Wilton Jackson