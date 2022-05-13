Todd Bowles Confirms There Is No Timetable for Rob Gronkowski

While Tom Brady is officially returning for the 2022 season, his best sidekick’s future is still up in the air. Rob Gronkowski has yet to decide whether he wants to play in the NFL this year.

So far, nothing has changed on Gronkowski’s front. Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said things are “status quo” when it comes to Gronkowski’s future with the team. Bowles mentioned there is not a timetable on when to expect the tight end to make a decision.

Gronkowski retired once before, but returned to the NFL to play with Brady in Tampa Bay for the past two seasons. He is currently a free agent, but he previously said he would only play in the NFL this year if it was for the Buccaneers and no one else.

In his time with Tampa Bay, Gronkowski has been a stabilizing presence for the team. He’s played in 28 regular season games, totaling more than 1,400 yards and 13 touchdowns in that span. In six Buccaneers’s playoff games, Gronkowski has three touchdowns and 226 yards receiving.

If Gronkowski returns, it will probably only be for as long as Brady is the quarterback. While the future Hall of Famer is back for 2022, he is already planning for life after football, so Gronkowski is likely doing the same.

