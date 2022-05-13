Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Vikings 2022 Schedule Released: Minnesota’s 17 Opponents, Game Dates

The Vikings will begin a new chapter in the 2022 season with a new head coach, Kevin O’Connell, and a new general manager, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Last season, Minnesota finished with a 8–9 mark, good for second in the NFC North behind the Packers. 

There are some constants still remaining on Minnesota’s roster despite the change at coach and GM. With quarterback Kirk Cousins returning, the Vikings will seek to establish itself as a contender in the division this season. 

Here’s who Minnesota will face next season.

Full Schedule

  • Week 1: Sunday, September 11 vs. Packers
  • Week 2: Monday, September 19 at Eagles
  • Week 3: Sunday, September 25 vs. Lions
  • Week 4: Sunday, October 2 at Saints (in London)
  • Week 5: Sunday, October 9 vs. Bears
  • Week 6: Sunday, October 16 at Dolphins
  • Week 7: BYE
  • Week 8: Sunday, October 30 vs. Cardinals
  • Week 9: Sunday, November 6 at Commanders
  • Week 10: Sunday, November 13 at Bills
  • Week 11: Sunday, November 20 vs. Cowboys
  • Week 12: Thursday, November 24 vs. Patriots
  • Week 13: Sunday, December 4 vs. Jets
  • Week 14: Sunday, December 11 at Lions
  • Week 15: Pool Date TBD vs. Colts
  • Week 16: Saturday, December 24 vs. Giants
  • Week 17: Sunday, January 1 at Packers
  • Week 18: Pool Date TBD at Bears
Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Home Games

  • Week 1: Sunday, September 11 vs. Packers
  • Week 3: Sunday, September 25 vs. Lions
  • Week 5: Sunday, October 9 vs. Bears
  • Week 8: Sunday, October 30 vs. Cardinals
  • Week 11: Sunday, November 20 vs. Cowboys
  • Week 12: Thursday, November 24 vs. Patriots
  • Week 13: Sunday, December 4 vs. Jets
  • Week 15: Pool Date TBD vs. Colts
  • Week 16: Saturday, December 24 vs. Giants

Away Games:

  • Week 2: Monday, September 19 at Eagles
  • Week 4: Sunday, October 2 at Saints (in London)
  • Week 6: Sunday, October 16 at Dolphins
  • Week 9: Sunday, November 6 at Commanders
  • Week 10: Sunday, November 13 at Bills
  • Week 14: Sunday, December 11 at Lions
  • Week 17: Sunday, January 1 at Packers
  • Week 18: Pool Date TBD at Bears

More NFL Schedule Coverage:

How the NFL Built (and Rebuilt) the 2022 Schedule
Ranking the 10 Best Games of the Year
Analyzing Each Network’s Prime-Time Games
Five Best Games to Bet
• Inside The Vikings: NFL Schedule News: Vikings to Play Packers at Lambeau Field on New Year’s Day 

For more Minnesota Vikings coverage, go to Inside The Vikings. 

Breaking
EditorialEvergreen
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

YOU MAY LIKE

pete-carroll-seahawks
Play
NFL

NFL Schedule 2022: Seattle, Arizona, Dallas Face Unenviable Stretches

Lots of travel, little rest, impossible stretches, and a lack of primetime games . . . these teams have a right to complain.

By Conor Orr
Danny Green of the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA

Danny Green Leaves 76ers–Heat Game With Knee Injury

He had to be carried off the floor after going down.

By Daniel Chavkin
Fireworks at Paul Brown stadium for a Bengals NFL game.
NFL

NFL Schedule Release 2022: Full Slates for All 32 Teams

All 32 NFL team schedules were released on Thursday.

By Dan Lyons
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3)
NFL

Broncos 2022 Schedule Released

Denver will face a loaded AFC West, along with a stacked NFC West during the 2022 season.

By Madison Williams
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10)
NFL

Chargers 2022 Schedule Released

Justin Herbert will lead his team to a potential NFL playoff run after the team slightly missed the postseason last year.

By Madison Williams
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4)
NFL

Raiders 2022 Schedule Released

Derek Carr and newly signed receiver Davante Adams hope to lead the team to its second consecutive postseason.

By Madison Williams
Broncos Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Football
Play
NFL

Colorado Sheriff Shares Details of Jerry Jeudy Arrest

He will appear before a county judge on Friday morning and a temporary protection order will go into effect.

By Wilton Jackson
Chiefs Helmet
NFL

Chiefs 2022 NFL Schedule Release

Here’s who Kansas City will face in 2022 after finishing among the league's best in 2021.

By Wilton Jackson