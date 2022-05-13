Vikings 2022 Schedule Released: Minnesota’s 17 Opponents, Game Dates
The Vikings will begin a new chapter in the 2022 season with a new head coach, Kevin O’Connell, and a new general manager, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Last season, Minnesota finished with a 8–9 mark, good for second in the NFC North behind the Packers.
There are some constants still remaining on Minnesota’s roster despite the change at coach and GM. With quarterback Kirk Cousins returning, the Vikings will seek to establish itself as a contender in the division this season.
Here’s who Minnesota will face next season.
Full Schedule
- Week 1: Sunday, September 11 vs. Packers
- Week 2: Monday, September 19 at Eagles
- Week 3: Sunday, September 25 vs. Lions
- Week 4: Sunday, October 2 at Saints (in London)
- Week 5: Sunday, October 9 vs. Bears
- Week 6: Sunday, October 16 at Dolphins
- Week 7: BYE
- Week 8: Sunday, October 30 vs. Cardinals
- Week 9: Sunday, November 6 at Commanders
- Week 10: Sunday, November 13 at Bills
- Week 11: Sunday, November 20 vs. Cowboys
- Week 12: Thursday, November 24 vs. Patriots
- Week 13: Sunday, December 4 vs. Jets
- Week 14: Sunday, December 11 at Lions
- Week 15: Pool Date TBD vs. Colts
- Week 16: Saturday, December 24 vs. Giants
- Week 17: Sunday, January 1 at Packers
- Week 18: Pool Date TBD at Bears
SI Recommends
Home Games
- Week 1: Sunday, September 11 vs. Packers
- Week 3: Sunday, September 25 vs. Lions
- Week 5: Sunday, October 9 vs. Bears
- Week 8: Sunday, October 30 vs. Cardinals
- Week 11: Sunday, November 20 vs. Cowboys
- Week 12: Thursday, November 24 vs. Patriots
- Week 13: Sunday, December 4 vs. Jets
- Week 15: Pool Date TBD vs. Colts
- Week 16: Saturday, December 24 vs. Giants
Away Games:
- Week 2: Monday, September 19 at Eagles
- Week 4: Sunday, October 2 at Saints (in London)
- Week 6: Sunday, October 16 at Dolphins
- Week 9: Sunday, November 6 at Commanders
- Week 10: Sunday, November 13 at Bills
- Week 14: Sunday, December 11 at Lions
- Week 17: Sunday, January 1 at Packers
- Week 18: Pool Date TBD at Bears
More NFL Schedule Coverage:
• How the NFL Built (and Rebuilt) the 2022 Schedule
• Ranking the 10 Best Games of the Year
• Analyzing Each Network’s Prime-Time Games
• Five Best Games to Bet
• Inside The Vikings: NFL Schedule News: Vikings to Play Packers at Lambeau Field on New Year’s Day
For more Minnesota Vikings coverage, go to Inside The Vikings.