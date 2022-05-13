Vikings 2022 Schedule Released: Minnesota’s 17 Opponents, Game Dates

The Vikings will begin a new chapter in the 2022 season with a new head coach, Kevin O’Connell, and a new general manager, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Last season, Minnesota finished with a 8–9 mark, good for second in the NFC North behind the Packers.

There are some constants still remaining on Minnesota’s roster despite the change at coach and GM. With quarterback Kirk Cousins returning, the Vikings will seek to establish itself as a contender in the division this season.

Here’s who Minnesota will face next season.

Full Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, September 11 vs. Packers

Week 2: Monday, September 19 at Eagles

Week 3: Sunday, September 25 vs. Lions

Week 4: Sunday, October 2 at Saints (in London)

Week 5: Sunday, October 9 vs. Bears

Week 6: Sunday, October 16 at Dolphins

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Sunday, October 30 vs. Cardinals

Week 9: Sunday, November 6 at Commanders

Week 10: Sunday, November 13 at Bills

Week 11: Sunday, November 20 vs. Cowboys

Week 12: Thursday, November 24 vs. Patriots

Week 13: Sunday, December 4 vs. Jets

Week 14: Sunday, December 11 at Lions

Week 15: Pool Date TBD vs. Colts

Week 16: Saturday, December 24 vs. Giants

Week 17: Sunday, January 1 at Packers

Week 18: Pool Date TBD at Bears

