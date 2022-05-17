Editor’s Note: This story contains details of a mass tragedy and gun violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of a mass tragedy or is coping and needs to speak with someone, please call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline.

Bills Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas announced on Monday that he, his wife and former teammates would be fundraising to help the families and community affected by the mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday.

The Thurman Thomas Family Foundation created a link specifically for this cause, which has currently raised over $125,000 according to his wife, Patricia Thomas. They named the campaign “For the Love of Buffalo.”

Givers can choose from $10, $50, $100 or a custom amount when donating to the fundraiser.

The Buffalo and Western New York community is continuing to grieve the shooting at the Tops Supermarket, which left 10 people dead and three others hurt.

The Thomas family announced they would be donating $10,000 to the fundraiser. So far, the biggest donation from one family is $35,000.

“The Thurman Thomas Family Foundation is committing to donating $10,000 to efforts that will directly impact the families of the victims and the surrounding community,” the foundation’s website said. “We will be working with community leaders and advocates for the families so that you can be certain that every dollar we raise starting today with our initial $10,000 donation and throughout this campaign will go to this effort.”