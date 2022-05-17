Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Thurman Thomas Foundation Raises Six Figures for Buffalo Shooting Victims

Editor’s Note: This story contains details of a mass tragedy and gun violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of a mass tragedy or is coping and needs to speak with someone, please call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline.

Bills Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas announced on Monday that he, his wife and former teammates would be fundraising to help the families and community affected by the mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday.

The Thurman Thomas Family Foundation created a link specifically for this cause, which has currently raised over $125,000 according to his wife, Patricia Thomas. They named the campaign “For the Love of Buffalo.”

Givers can choose from $10, $50, $100 or a custom amount when donating to the fundraiser.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Buffalo and Western New York community is continuing to grieve the shooting at the Tops Supermarket, which left 10 people dead and three others hurt.

The Thomas family announced they would be donating $10,000 to the fundraiser. So far, the biggest donation from one family is $35,000.

“The Thurman Thomas Family Foundation is committing to donating $10,000 to efforts that will directly impact the families of the victims and the surrounding community,” the foundation’s website said. “We will be working with community leaders and advocates for the families so that you can be certain that every dollar we raise starting today with our initial $10,000 donation and throughout this campaign will go to this effort.”

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James (6) looks on from the bench during the first quarter against the Warriors at Chase Center.
Extra Mustard

LeBron Tweets Excitement for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

Both team will square off on Sept. 3 on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay.’

By Joseph Salvador
A general view of the logo on the court at Dean E. Smith Center.
College Basketball

Former UNC Basketball Star Ademola Okulaja Dies at 46

The forward played for the Tar Heels from 1995 to ’99, helping the team to two Final Four appearances.

By Madison Williams
Canada will face Iran in a pre-World Cup friendly
Soccer

Trudeau Criticizes Canada Soccer for Booking Iran in Friendly

An Iranian missile shot down a plane in Jan. 2020, causing dozens of Canadian casualties, and the prime minister says the match “wasn’t a very good idea.”

By Associated Press
Xherdan Shaqiri is MLS’s highest-paid player
Soccer

Chicago’s Shaqiri Becomes MLS’s Highest-Paid Player

Switzerland international Xherdan Shaqiri leads all current MLS players with a salary of over $8 million.

By Associated Press
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster sits during a press conference.
More Sports

South Carolina Gov. Signs Bill Banning Trans Students From Girls Sports

The state joins about a dozen others that have passed similar laws in the past two years.

By Associated Press
David Beckham and Lionel Messi
Soccer

Reports: Messi, Miami Deny Agreement Over Future Deal

A report suggested that Lionel Messi would play for Inter Miami in 2023 and acquire 35% of the club in the process, but it was quickly denied by both sides.

By Avi Creditor
NCAA logo on a flag.
College Football

Source: Division I Council Expected to Eliminate Initial Counters

The move would allow football programs to sign an unlimited amount of players per signing class as long as it stays below the 85 scholarship limit

By Joseph Salvador
Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) looks on after an at-bat.
MLB

Mets OF Marte Placed on Bereavement List After Grandmother’s Death

The news comes after his wife died of a heart attack nearly two years ago.

By Associated Press