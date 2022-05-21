Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Joe Burrow, Lane Kiffin, and Bob Cousy on Today's SI Feed
Joe Burrow, Lane Kiffin, and Bob Cousy on Today's SI Feed

Rams Great Andrew Whitworth Won’t Shut Door on Possible NFL Comeback

Two months ago, Andrew Whitworth retired from the NFL on a historic note. His decision came more than a month after the Rams’ 23–20 win against the Bengals, his former team, in Super Bowl LVI.

However, Whitworth recently did not rule out a potential return to the NFL. “You never say never," Whitworth said in a recent interview with TMZ Sports. “I did learn that.”

The four-time Pro Bowler retired as the oldest tackle in NFL history and was the oldest lineman to win a Super Bowl. When he retired, he previously stated that his football chapter “on the field” was closed but that his “story was unfinished.”

The 40-year-old joined the Rams in 2017, becoming a pivotal leader in Los Angeles’s locker room and a key piece in Rams coach Sean McVay’s offensive scheme. Whitworth played in 71 of 81 regular season games with the Rams.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Before his five-year stint in Los Angeles, the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year spent 11 seasons with Cincinnati where he was drafted out of LSU in the 2006 NFL draft. Whitworth started in 235 games in his NFL career. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Rams coverage, go to Ram Digest. 

Breaking
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

YOU MAY LIKE

Tiger Woods
Golf

Twitter Reacts to Tiger Woods’s Ugly Scorecard on Saturday

Woods had a difficult day at the course during on moving day.

By Daniel Chavkin
CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz
Extra Mustard

Jim Nantz Shares How He Coined His Signature ‘Hello Friends’

The CBS broadcaster has used the phrase at the beginning of every sporting event he’s covered for 20 years.

By Madison Williams
Lyon-Barcelona-UWCL-Final
Play
Soccer

Watch: Lyon Routing Barcelona in UWCL Final

Catarina Macario made history as the first U.S. player to score in a UEFA Champions League final as part of Lyon’s impressive opening to the match in Turin.

By Avi Creditor
Sean Marks
NBA

Report: Lakers, Nets Execs Met at NBA Combine

As both franchises enter a period of transition this summer, team executives have reportedly met at the NBA Combine.

By Mike McDaniel
Kadarius Toney on the field for the New York Giants
Play
NFL

Giants’ Kadarius Toney Had Minor Knee Surgery, per Report

The Giants wideout is reportedly expected to be ready for training camp in July.

By Wilton Jackson
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher (left) and Alabama coach Nick Saban (right) before the Alabama vs. Texas A&M game in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
College Football

Saban Doubles Down on Call for ‘Parity’ in College Athletics

The Alabama coach expanded on his comments regarding parity in college athletics as he appeared on ESPN+’s coverage of the PGA Championship on Saturday.

By Mike McDaniel
Steve Spurrier
Extra Mustard

Steve Spurrier Takes Shot at Fisher Over Saban Controversy

The former Florida and South Carolina coach is backing the Alabama coach in this feud.

By Daniel Chavkin
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson adjusts his tie during a press conference.
Play
NFL

Deshaun Watson’s Lawyer Shares Update on NFL’s Discipline Decision

The quarterback still faces 22 active civil lawsuits, and depending on the NFL’s investigation on him, he could be suspended for the 2022 season.

By Madison Williams