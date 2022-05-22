Browns Re-Sign Former Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney, per Report

The Browns are re-signing pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney on a one-year deal worth $11 million, according to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

Clowney has bounced around the NFL recently, having played for four teams in the last four seasons. This will be the first time Clowney has signed a second contract with a team, and only the second time he plays for a team for more than one season. Last year, Clowney signed a one-year deal with the Browns in free agency, with a contract worth up to $10 million total.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Clowney turned down better offers elsewhere, including multi-year contracts worth between $14-15 million, to return to Cleveland.

Clowney has now signed a one-year contract as a free agent for three straight offseasons, first with the Titans then two straight with Cleveland.

Last year, Clowney had a strong season opposite Myles Garrett, recording nine sacks for the first time since 2018.

