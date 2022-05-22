Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Browns Re-Sign Former Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney, per Report

The Browns are re-signing pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney on a one-year deal worth $11 million, according to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

Clowney has bounced around the NFL recently, having played for four teams in the last four seasons. This will be the first time Clowney has signed a second contract with a team, and only the second time he plays for a team for more than one season. Last year, Clowney signed a one-year deal with the Browns in free agency, with a  contract worth up to $10 million total.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Clowney turned down better offers elsewhere, including multi-year contracts worth between $14-15 million, to return to Cleveland. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Clowney has now signed a one-year contract as a free agent for three straight offseasons, first with the Titans then two straight with Cleveland.

Last year, Clowney had a strong season opposite Myles Garrett, recording nine sacks for the first time since 2018.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Cleveland Browns coverage, check out Browns Digest

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

man-city-wins-title
Play
Soccer

Intense Drama Defines Final Day As Man City Wins Premier League Title

A wild Matchday 38 in England’s top flight ended how it started: with the defending champions atop the table for the fourth time in five seasons.

By Jonathan Wilson
Jun 29, 2021; London, United Kingdom; Serena Williams (USA) reacts while playing Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) in first round ladies singles on centre court at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

Serena Williams Trading Card Makes History in Record Sale

Make that another record for the tennis legend.

By Jelani Scott
Lando Norris, Spanish Grand Prix 2022
Play
Formula1

Lando Norris Diagnosed With Tonsillitis, Scores Points in Spanish GP

The McLaren driver says he missed “a lot of engineering sessions, which has compromised my weekend.”

By Madeline Coleman
Michigan coach Juwan Howard talks to his team
NBA

Report: Juwan Howard Declined ‘Overture’ for Lakers Job

The Michigan coach was pursued by the Lakers for their head coaching vacancy.

By Mike McDaniel
Sep 19, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Ex Heavyweight fighter Mike Tyson looks on prior to the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Extra Mustard

Mike Tyson Comments on Airplane Altercation With Passenger

The boxing legend broke his silence on the matter during the newest episode of his self-titled podcast.

By Jelani Scott
AC Milan has won the Serie A title
Soccer

AC Milan Wins First Serie A Title Since 2010-11

The Rossoneri are back atop Italy after holding off rival and defending champion Inter to reclaim the scudetto.

By Avi Creditor
Luka Doncic questions a foul call.
NBA

NBA Fines Mavericks for Third Time in Playoffs

Dallas has now been fined three separate times for breaking this rule.

By Daniel Chavkin
Bill Laimbeer coaches the Las Vegas Aces
WNBA

Former Aces HC Bill Laimbeer Explains Why He Won't Coach Again

He retired from coaching after the 2021 season.

By Daniel Chavkin