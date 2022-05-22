Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Michael Vick Says He Will Stay Retired, Won’t Play in Fan Controlled Football

Michael Vick will stay in retirement after all. 

Earlier in the week, a report from Reuters indicated that former No. 1 draft pick would play in the Fan Controlled Football (FCF) league, making his first appearance in an organized football game since 2015. However, the 41-year-old dismissed the notion on social media Sunday, saying that he will not unretire and instead remain on the sidelines.

"I hung 'em up in 2015 never to return again," Vick tweeted Sunday. “Had an amazing time and accomplished so much. I say that to say, they’re going to stay hung up and I will not be coming out of retirement.

“I appreciate the opportunity to play but I’d rather put my executive hat on with the little ownership that I have!”

Fan Controlled Football is an eight-team league that began last year and features seven-on-seven gameplay on a 50-yard field in Atlanta. Fans are also allowed to call plays in the games.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Vick was reportedly intrigued by the idea of coming out of retirement based on the success he’s seen Hall-of-Fame wide receiver, and 48-year-old, Terrell Owens have in the league. The former quarterback had not been assigned a team in FCF as of Friday.

Vick starred for the Falcons after coming into the NFL as the No. 1 pick in the 2001 draft. He played in Atlanta for six seasons but saw his career come to a halt after he pleaded guilty to charges for his involvement in a dog-fighting ring. He spent two years in prison before returning to the league in 2009. 

After joining the Eagles, Vick earned the starting job under center and even won the 2010 Comeback Player of the Year award. He then served as a backup quarterback for the Jets and Steelers in his final two seasons before retiring from the NFL in 2017.

Vick finished his 13-season career with 22,464 yards and 133 touchdowns. He also holds the record for most career rushing yards by a quarterback with 6,109 yards.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) defends Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler
NBA

Jimmy Butler Intends to Play in Game 4 vs. Celtics, per Report

The Heat star left Game 3 with knee soreness.

By Mike McDaniel
Arch Manning throwing a pass.
College Football

Report: Arch Manning Set to Visit Three Schools This Summer

He’s reportedly making his first stop during the first week of June.

By Joseph Salvador
Candace Parker points to a teammate after making a shot during a game.
WNBA

Candace Parker Notches Triple-Double in Win Over Mystics

The star forward became the oldest player in WNBA history to accomplish the feat.

By Zach Koons
Mario Balotelli of Adana Demirspor during the Turkish Super League football match between Galatasaray and Adana Demirspor at NEF Stadium in Istanbul , Turkey on May 16 , 2022.
Soccer

Mario Balotelli Dances Past Defender, Scores Fifth Goal of Match

The Italian soccer star danced past his defender before scoring one of his five goals in Turkish Super Lig action on Sunday.

By Mike McDaniel
Aston Villa goalie Robin Olsen.
Soccer

Aston Villa Goalkeeper Assaulted by Fans During Pitch Invasion

Manchester City released a statement apologizing to the goalie.

By Daniel Chavkin
Jesse-Marsch-Leeds-Survival
Play
Soccer

Marsch’s Leeds Survives Relegation Scare, Secures EPL Place

Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United took it to the very end but managed to outlast Burnley in the race for safety in England’s top flight.

By Associated Press
May 17, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals in the ninth inning the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Hendriks Slams Donaldson’s Explanation of ‘Jackie’ Comment

The All-Star closer blasted the Yankees slugger for his comments toward Tim Anderson.

By Jelani Scott
Man City celebrates the Premier League title
Play
Soccer

Intense Drama Defines Final Day As Man City Wins Premier League Title

A wild Matchday 38 in England’s top flight ended how it started: with the defending champions atop the table for the fourth time in five seasons.

By Jonathan Wilson