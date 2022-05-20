Michael Vick is suiting up to play in a football game for the first time since 2015 this month. And, he’ll be returning to Atlanta for the game.

According to Reuters, the former No. 1 NFL draft pick will make his Fan Controlled Football debut on Saturday, May 28, which is the date of the league’s last regular season games. He has not been assigned to a team, though.

Former NFL stars Terrell Owens and Johnny Manziel have played in this league. Vick was reportedly inspired to come out of retirement based on the success he’s seen his friend Owens have in the league.

Fan Controlled Football began last year and consists of eight teams for its second season. The game is played in a 7-on-7 style of American football, but played indoors on a 50-yard field. Fans are also allowed to call plays in the games, hence the league name.

The season started in mid-April and runs for seven weeks plus playoff games. All the games are held in an Atlanta facility.

After being drafted with the No. 1 pick by the Falcons in 2001, he went on to play for six seasons in Atlanta before he was suspended for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. He spent two years in prison for his involvement in an illegal dogfighting enterprise.

Vick then played five seasons with the Eagles, even earning the 2010 Comeback Player of the Year. He then served as a backup quarterback for the Jets and Steelers in his final two seasons before retiring from the NFL in 2017.

The 41-year-old quarterback finished his 13-season career with 22,464 yards and 133 touchdowns. He also holds the record for most career rushing yards by a quarterback with 6,109 yards.

More Extra Mustard: