Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Michael Vick Set to Play in Professional Football Game This Month, per Report

Michael Vick is suiting up to play in a football game for the first time since 2015 this month. And, he’ll be returning to Atlanta for the game.

According to Reuters, the former No. 1 NFL draft pick will make his Fan Controlled Football debut on Saturday, May 28, which is the date of the league’s last regular season games. He has not been assigned to a team, though.

Former NFL stars Terrell Owens and Johnny Manziel have played in this league. Vick was reportedly inspired to come out of retirement based on the success he’s seen his friend Owens have in the league.

Fan Controlled Football began last year and consists of eight teams for its second season. The game is played in a 7-on-7 style of American football, but played indoors on a 50-yard field. Fans are also allowed to call plays in the games, hence the league name.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The season started in mid-April and runs for seven weeks plus playoff games. All the games are held in an Atlanta facility.

After being drafted with the No. 1 pick by the Falcons in 2001, he went on to play for six seasons in Atlanta before he was suspended for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. He spent two years in prison for his involvement in an illegal dogfighting enterprise.

Vick then played five seasons with the Eagles, even earning the 2010 Comeback Player of the Year. He then served as a backup quarterback for the Jets and Steelers in his final two seasons before retiring from the NFL in 2017.

The 41-year-old quarterback finished his 13-season career with 22,464 yards and 133 touchdowns. He also holds the record for most career rushing yards by a quarterback with 6,109 yards.

More Extra Mustard: 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Basketball legend Bob Cousy speaks during a ceremony to dedicate a statue in his honor.
Extra Mustard

Bob Cousy Reacts to JJ Redick's One-Liner

The 93-year-old NBA legend said the league must’ve had the “best firemen and plumbers” at that time.

By Madison Williams
kevin-burkhardt-greg-olsen
Play
Extra Mustard

NFL Broadcasting Carousel Isn’t Close to Slowing Down

Greg Olsen keeping the seat warm for Tom Brady could lead to some wild scenarios.

By Jimmy Traina
014648567
NFL

'Poison Pills' Are No Longer Allowed in NFL Contracts—Here's Why

A tit-for-tat exchange between the Seahawks and Vikings in 2006 led the league to outlaw the cost-spiking strategy that's recently been in the news for other reasons.

By Greg Bishop
May 19, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) celebrates with teammates as he steps on home plate after hitting a game winning two run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the tenth inning at Citi Field.
Play
MLB

Are the Mets Fundamentally Cursed? This Is the True Litmus Test.

Somehow, the Metaphorical Mets keep winning despite everything going wrong.

By Emma Baccellieri
Naomi Osaka (JPN) during the Miami Open final.
Tennis

Naomi Osaka Ahead of French Open: ‘I Think I’m O.K.’

The four-time Grand Slam champion withdrew from last year’s French Open due to mental health battles.

By Associated Press
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots between Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) and guard Klay Thompson (11) during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Play
Betting

Mavericks-Warriors Game 2 Same-Game Parlay

Bet on this four-leg, same-game parlay at SI Sportsbook for Game 2 of the Western Conference finals between the Mavericks and Warriors.

By Kyle Wood
bruce-rollinson-p1-big.jpg
College Football

California Powers Mater Dei, Bosco Lead Preseason Power 25 Football Rankings

13 states have at least one Power 25 program ahead of the 2022 high school football season.

By John Garcia Jr.
Former Seattle Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen
Media

Fox Reportedly Decides Super Bowl LVII Announcers

Tom Brady will join the network once he officially retires from his professional career, so a different analyst will be on the game.

By Madison Williams