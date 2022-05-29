Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Antonio Brown Says He Won’t Play in NFL Next Season in FCF Interview

It’s been four months since NFL fans last saw Antonio Brown on a football field, and it appears it’s going to be even longer before they see him again.

Brown, who said earlier this month he wanted to retire a Steeler, delivered the news himself during an appearance at a Fan Controlled Football league game on Saturday. The free-agent receiver eluded to his latest career update after fielding a question from FCF reporter Charly Arnolt asking if football is still important to him.

“Obviously, we live the game but you can’t play forever,” he said. “I think I’m a great player that’s done everything in the game. ”

Arnolt followed her question by asking Brown if he’s going to play next season. His reply?

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“Nah, don’t play yourself lookin’ to me to play.”

Brown’s apparent confirmation of his plans for the fall suggest the 33-year-old is currently not on the radar of any of the 32 NFL teams.

A multi-time All-Pro hailed as one of the best of his generation, Brown has made headlines for reasons other than football since his eventful departure form the Bucs in January. Earlier this month, the Super Bowl LV champion criticized Colin Kaepernick, who recently worked out for one of Brown’s former teams, for the quarterback’s stance on social justice. 

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

May 17, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa (22) watches the field against the Kansas City Royals before the game at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Play
MLB

White Sox’s La Russa Says He Disagrees With Kapler’s Anthem Protest

The Giants manager announced his protest in response to a mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas earlier this week.

By Jelani Scott
May 27, 2022; Uvalde, TX, USA; People visit and leave flowers at the white memorial crosses remember the Robb Elementary School shooting victims in the town square in Uvalde, Texas. Each cross has one of the names of the 19 children killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
Play
WNBA

Sun, Mystics Use Social Media to Raise Awareness About Gun Violence

The two WNBA teams will share facts aimed at taking action toward gun violence during Saturday’s matchup.

By Wilton Jackson
imago1012325127h (1)
Soccer

UEFA Blames Fans With Fake Tickets for UCL Final Fiasco in Statement

A security issue at the gates of the Stade de France kept thousands of fans from entering Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final.

By Jelani Scott
Iga Swiatek (POL) reacts to a point during her match against Danka Kovinic (MNE) on day seven of the French Open at Stade Roland-Garros.
Tennis

French Open Midterm Grades

Midway through the 2022 French Open, let’s take stock of the story lines.

By Jon Wertheim
Real Madrid wins the Champions League title for the 14th time
Soccer

Madrid’s Champions League Inevitability Is Very Real

Plenty should’ve prevented Real Madrid from winning another European title, but the club’s ability to navigate the biggest stage is an immeasurable intangible.

By Jonathan Wilson
Paris, France, 28th May 2022. Liverpool fans outside the stadium as they attempt to gain access during the UEFA Champions League match at Stade de France, Paris. (David Klein / Sportimage)
Soccer

Liverpool Requests Investigation Into Chaos Outside of UCL Final

Pre-match logistical issues prevented thousands of fans from entering Saturday’s match.

By Jelani Scott
Conor McGregor at 2022 Monaco Grand Prix
Play
Extra Mustard

Conor McGregor Makes Bold Prediction for Haas F1

The world champion UFC fighter believes Sunday’s Monaco GP will be a big day for Haas F1.

By Mike McDaniel
Sergio Perez, Monaco GP qualifying 2022
Play
Formula1

Sergio Pérez Says Cool Tires Caused His Monaco GP Qualifying Wreck

As the Red Bull driver collided backwards into the barriers, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz hit Pérez’s right-front wheel, unable to stop in time for the yellow flags.

By Madeline Coleman