Antonio Brown Tweets He Wants to Retire With Steelers

Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown tweeted Monday he wanted to retire with the Steelers. 

Brown was drafted by Pittsburgh in 2010 and spent the first nine seasons of his career there. He requested a trade in 2018 and was dealt to the Raiders shortly after. Ever since his dissatisfaction with the Steelers behind the scenes, Brown has bounced around the NFL due to a host of incidents. 

In the last four seasons, Brown has played for the Raiders, Patriots and most recently the Buccaneers. The last time he played in an NFL game was in Week 17 this past season against the Jets, when he left in the middle of the game after taking off his helmet and jersey before jogging back to the locker room.  He was eventually released in January and has remained unsigned. 

In January, Brown said he wants to play with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and he even posted a photo of himself in a Ravens jersey. The 33-year-old could very well be heading to the AFC North in one form or another. 

