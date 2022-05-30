Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Aaron Donald Explains Why He Partnered With Kanye West’s Donda Sports

During an appearance on the I AM ATHLETE podcast, Rams star Aaron Donald explained why he signed with Kanye West’s Donda Sports. 

“I think it’s a hell of a opportunity to open up a lot of different doors and a lot of different things outside of football that I wanna be involved in, that I wanna do, that my wife wanna do,” Donald said. “So to be a part of that, and be one of the best first athletes to be a part of that, it’s pretty dope. We’re excited about it, and we’re gonna see where this thing goes.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Donald said his wife handles his marketing and described Donda Sports as having a “family atmosphere.” He also said he met West and the rapper even tried to get Donald to appear in one of his music videos. 

“He actually wanted me to get in one of his videos but I was like nah,” Donald said. “It was out of my element.”

Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown, a personal friend of West, was one of the first athletes to sign with the brand.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

YOU MAY LIKE

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal at the net.
Tennis

Time Set for Rafael Nadal-Novak Djokovic French Open Quarterfinal

The duo is set to do battle in the most anticipated match of the event.

By Mike McDaniel
New Chelsea owner Todd Boelhy at a match.
Soccer

Todd Boehly Officially Completes $3.2 Billion Purchase of Chelsea

The Dodgers part-owner heads the consortium that will run Chelsea, which won 21 trophies in 19 years under the ownership of Roman Abramovich.

By Associated Press
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Josh Hader in MLB power rankings graphic
MLB

Power Rankings: Checking In As Teams Cross 50-Game Mark

The top three teams stay the same, but an electric back-end bullpen combo has the Brewers steadily climbing.

By Nick Selbe
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal at the French Open
Tennis

As With Any Novak Djokovic-Rafael Nadal Clash, Savor This Rivalry While You Can

The most textured rivalry in men’s tennis has crossed the globe and encompassed all kinds of circumstances. Tuesday’s 59th meeting will be no different.

By Jon Wertheim
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) talks with Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) after their game at TD Garden.
Extra Mustard

NBA Twitter Gets ‘Warriors in Six’ Trending for NBA Finals

Golden State hasn’t lost a home game this entire postseason.

By Joseph Salvador
joe-girardi
MLB

Joe Girardi ’Not Worried’ About Job Security as Phillies Sputter

Girardi is in the final year of his contract with Philadelphia.

By Mike McDaniel
New York Yankees left fielder Joey Gallo watches foul ball
MLB

Welcome Back to the New Normal, Hitters

This season the home run rate has taken its biggest drop in 34 years, but baseball is not on its way to another Deadball Era.

By Tom Verducci
The Young Bucks took on The Hardys at Sunday's AEW Double or Nothing.
Wrestling

The Young Bucks, The Hardys Add to Legend at AEW Double or Nothing

The two illustrious tag teams ignited the crowd during a 19-minute match featuring a symphony of intrigue, creativity and in-ring drama.

By Justin Barrasso