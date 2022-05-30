During an appearance on the I AM ATHLETE podcast, Rams star Aaron Donald explained why he signed with Kanye West’s Donda Sports.

“I think it’s a hell of a opportunity to open up a lot of different doors and a lot of different things outside of football that I wanna be involved in, that I wanna do, that my wife wanna do,” Donald said. “So to be a part of that, and be one of the best first athletes to be a part of that, it’s pretty dope. We’re excited about it, and we’re gonna see where this thing goes.”

Donald said his wife handles his marketing and described Donda Sports as having a “family atmosphere.” He also said he met West and the rapper even tried to get Donald to appear in one of his music videos.

“He actually wanted me to get in one of his videos but I was like nah,” Donald said. “It was out of my element.”

Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown, a personal friend of West, was one of the first athletes to sign with the brand.

