Police Confirm Jeff Gladney’s Girlfriend Died In Monday’s Accident

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that Jeff Gladney’s girlfriend, Andrea Mercedes Palacios, was also killed in the car crash early Monday morning, according to the Fort-Worth Telegram.

Gladney’s agent, Brian Overstreet, confirmed the news of Gladney’s death on Monday. Raul Reyna, a spokesperson of the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, told the Star-Telegram that the Palacios, 26, and Gladney, 25, were traveling in a white car around 2:30 a.m. on Monday in the westbound service lanes of Woodall Rodgers Freeway at Allen Street that was “speeding and clipped a second vehicle from behind.”

The car lost control, struck a pier beam and overturned in a grassy area. The passengers in the second car were not injured, according to Reyna.

Gladney had recently signed with the Cardinals on March 17. He was drafted by the Vikings with the No. 31 pick of the 2020 NFL draft. 

Both Minnesota and Arizona released statements after learning of Gladney’s death on Monday.

During his rookie season, Gladney tallied 81 tackles in 16 games. The former TCU standout did not play last season after being released by Minnesota following an indictment on domestic assault charges. Gladney was later found not guilty by a Dallas jury on March 10, and signed with Arizona a week later. 

Gladney, a New Boston, Texas native, was a four-year starter at TCU and twice earned All-Big 12 honors.  

