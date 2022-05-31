NFL Addresses Jerry Jeudy’s Status After Dropped Charges

On Tuesday, a district attorney for Arapahoe County in Colorado filed a motion to dismiss all charges against Jerry Jeudy after the Broncos wideout was charged with second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer on May 12. Despite being out of the woods from a legal perspective, Jeudy could still face disciplinary action from the NFL.

The NFL is still reviewing Jeudy’s case to determine whether or not he violated the league’s personal conduct policy, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. An NFL spokesperson said on Tuesday, “We’ve been closely monitoring all aspects of the matter.”

On May 12, deputies arrived at an address in the county after a woman, who has a 1-month-old child with Jeudy, called the authorities to keep the peace during an altercation. According to an affidavit obtained by KDVR-TV in Denver, the woman stated that “things got crazy” between her and Jeudy and that he put her wallet, medical paperwork for their child and the baby’s car seat in his car, preventing her from getting access to the items.

The woman later asked a judge to dismiss the charges against Jeudy.

Jeudy has regularly attended Denver’s offseason program. A first-round pick in 2020, he missed six games last season with an ankle injury, and finished the year with 38 receptions for 467 yards.