Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Colorado District Attorney Dismisses All Charges Against Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, per Report
Colorado District Attorney Dismisses All Charges Against Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, per Report

NFL Addresses Jerry Jeudy’s Status After Dropped Charges

On Tuesday, a district attorney for Arapahoe County in Colorado filed a motion to dismiss all charges against Jerry Jeudy after the Broncos wideout was charged with second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer on May 12. Despite being out of the woods from a legal perspective, Jeudy could still face disciplinary action from the NFL.

The NFL is still reviewing Jeudy’s case to determine whether or not he violated the league’s personal conduct policy, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. An NFL spokesperson said on Tuesday, “We’ve been closely monitoring all aspects of the matter.”

On May 12, deputies arrived at an address in the county after a woman, who has a 1-month-old child with Jeudy, called the authorities to keep the peace during an altercation. According to an affidavit obtained by KDVR-TV in Denver, the woman stated that “things got crazy” between her and Jeudy and that he put her wallet, medical paperwork for their child and the baby’s car seat in his car, preventing her from getting access to the items.

The woman later asked a judge to dismiss the charges against Jeudy.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Jeudy has regularly attended Denver’s offseason program. A first-round pick in 2020, he missed six games last season with an ankle injury, and finished the year with 38 receptions for 467 yards.

Breaking
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

YOU MAY LIKE

Charlotte FC fires manager Miguel Angel Ramirez
Soccer

Charlotte Fires Coach Just 14 Games Into Inaugural MLS Season

Miguel Angel Ramirez becomes the third MLS coach to be fired this season despite having the expansion side hovering near the playoff line.

By Associated Press
Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis after being selected as the 30th pick in the 2022 NFL draft by the Chiefs.
NFL

Andy Reid Says Chiefs Had to ‘Slow Down’ First-Round Pick at OTAs

He was selected with the No. 30 pick out of Purdue and isn’t a fan of going easy during practice.

By Joseph Salvador
fox sports
Play
NFL

Fox Unveils No. 1 Broadcasting Team For 2022 NFL Season

The network revealed its replacement for former lead analyst Troy Aikman after the Hall of Fame quarterback left for ESPN.

By Nick Selbe
Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey announces that Pensacola’s Ashton Bronshanham Soccer Complex will be the new home of the SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament.
College Football

Greg Sankey Responds To Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher Feud

The war of words erupted after the Alabama head coach accused Texas A&M of buying its players.

By Daniela Perez
American tennis player Coco Gauff celebrates after winning a match at the French Open.
Play
Tennis

Coco Gauff Advances to First Career Grand Slam Semifinal at French Open

The 18-year-old American downed former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens in straight sets Tuesday.

By Associated Press
Luke Walton coaching the Kings on the sideline with his arms crossed.
Play
NBA

Report: Cavaliers Hire Luke Walton as Assistant Coach

He has a 166–241 record as a coach.

By Joseph Salvador
NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) wins the Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway.
Racing

NASCAR Announces Phoenix To Host 2023 Championship Weekend

The Cup Series finale will return to Phoenix Raceway for the fourth consecutive year.

By Zach Koons
NBA great Charles Barkley is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.
Play
Extra Mustard

Charles Barkley Picks the Clippers to Win 2023 NBA Title

Barkley has high hopes for one Los Angeles team.

By Joseph Salvador