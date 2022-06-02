Cowboys Release Statement On Marion Barber’s Death

The Cowboys released a statement confirming that former running back Marion Barber III died on Wednesday.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III,” the team said in a statement. “Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Barber played the majority of his NFL career in Dallas. In his six seasons with the Cowboys, he played in 99 games and totaled 4,780 rushing yards and 53 rushing touchdowns.

Barber sits eighth in rushing yards and fourth in rushing touchdowns on Dallas’s all-time rushing lists. His Cowboys career peaked in 2007, when he rushed for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns with 282 receiving yards and two touchdowns on his way to his lone Pro Bowl appearance.

Frisco police reportedly found Barber dead in his apartment on Wednesday afternoon. He was 38 years-old.