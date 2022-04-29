Skip to main content
NFL
Aaron Jones, Lamar Jackson, Malik Willis, and Drake on Today's SI Feed
Aaron Jones, Lamar Jackson, Malik Willis, and Drake on Today's SI Feed

49ers Turned Down Two Deebo Samuel Trade Offers, per Report

After a drama-filled first round of the 2022 NFL draft, it appears that the 49ers are serious in their desire to keep All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel. 

On Monday, 49ers general manager John Lynch addressed the trade rumors surrounding Samuel saying he had no intention of dealing his team’s best offensive weapon. “You just don’t let guys like that walk,” Lynch said, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “I can’t envision a scenario where we would.”

Samuel reportedly requested to be traded from the franchise last week. Money is reportedly not the base of his issue, as Samuel does not like the way the franchise uses him in the offensive scheme. Prior to the start of the draft on Thursday, the two parties failed to make progress toward a contract extension as Samuels enters his final year of his deal. 

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday, emphasizing San Francisco’s goal of not letting Samuel go to another team. The 49ers turned down two offers from teams for the star wideout, he says.

“The Jets offered pick 10 and a pick swap,” Rapoport said. “The 49ers wouldn’t do it. The Lions had an offer on the table and of course ended up moving up for Jameson Williams.”

“Everyone was waiting [on a deal]… and they just didn’t,” Rapoport added. “He’s [Samuel] not happy… They [49ers] are going to try to make this better, but will they?”

Prior to the draft, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that a prospective deal for Samuel would require at least a first-round draft pick to the 49ers, while Samuel is looking for a commitment of over $20 million per year.

Samuel, 26, posted a breakout season in 2021, finishing with 77 catches for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns while leading the NFL in yards per catch (18.2). He also rushed for 365 yards and eight touchdowns on 59 carries.

