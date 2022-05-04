49ers GM Lynch Expects Deebo Samuel on Team in 2022

49ers general manager John Lynch continued to double down on his belief that receiver Deebo Samuel will play for the team in 2022.

Lynch joined KNBR sports radio in San Francisco on Monday to discuss the team’s nine draft picks and the future of his star wideout, hoping to “work through whatever issues.”

“I don’t think [the obstacles] are insurmountable. I think we can find a way to resolution … we know what he’s been to this organization,” Lynch said. “ He’s been so good on and off the field .... He’s too good of a player … we want to keep that going.”

A week ago ahead of the 2022 draft, Lynch echoed the same sentiments, even after the All-Pro wide receiver requested to be traded.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday reporting that the 49ers turned down two offers from teams for Samuel.

“The Jets offered Pick 10 and a pick swap,” Rapoport said. “The 49ers wouldn’t do it. The Lions had an offer on the table and of course ended up moving up for Jameson Williams.”

Before the draft, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Samuel is looking for a commitment of over $20 million per year.

The 26-year-old finished with 77 catches for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns while leading the NFL in yards per catch (18.2). He also rushed for 365 yards and eight touchdowns on 59 carries.

