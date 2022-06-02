On the same day that he reportedly decided to call it a career, veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick apparently has his sights set on the broadcast booth.

Fitzpatrick is reportedly in talks with streaming giant Amazon Prime Video to join the company’s Thursday Night Football coverage as an analyst, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Fitzpatrick would be joining a crew that already boasts multiple former NFL stars, including Marshawn Lynch, Tony Gonzalez and Richard Sherman. Amazon does not yet have a host for Thursday Night Football, but has been in talks with the NFL Network’s Kay Adams, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Fitzpatrick played for nine teams in his 17-year NFL career, most notably for the Bills. He consistently bounced around the league as a backup, but often found himself as his team’s starter before long.

He had his most success with Buffalo, playing in 55 games and throwing for 80 touchdowns and over 11,000 passing yards. Last year, Washington signed Fitzpatrick to be their starting quarterback, but the veteran suffered a season-ending hip injury during Week 1.

Amazon has already hired Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit as their in-game broadcasters.

More NFL Coverage: