Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Ryan Fitzpatrick Tells Teammates He's Retiring After 17 Seasons
Ryan Fitzpatrick Tells Teammates He's Retiring After 17 Seasons

Ryan Fitzpatrick Is Already In Talks For Broadcasting Gig, per Report

On the same day that he reportedly decided to call it a career, veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick apparently has his sights set on the broadcast booth.

Fitzpatrick is reportedly in talks with streaming giant Amazon Prime Video to join the company’s Thursday Night Football coverage as an analyst, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Fitzpatrick would be joining a crew that already boasts multiple former NFL stars, including Marshawn Lynch, Tony Gonzalez and Richard Sherman. Amazon does not yet have a host for Thursday Night Football, but has been in talks with the NFL Network’s Kay Adams, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Fitzpatrick played for nine teams in his 17-year NFL career, most notably for the Bills. He consistently bounced around the league as a backup, but often found himself as his team’s starter before long.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

He had his most success with Buffalo, playing in 55 games and throwing for 80 touchdowns and over 11,000 passing yards. Last year, Washington signed Fitzpatrick to be their starting quarterback, but the veteran suffered a season-ending hip injury during Week 1.

Amazon has already hired Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit as their in-game broadcasters.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Aug 28, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) on the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Ryan Fitzpatrick Retires After 17 NFL Seasons

The journeyman quarterback quietly shared the news in a text on Thursday.

By Jelani Scott
More Sports

Adrienne Smith Is Leading the Way for Women in Football

The Boston Renegades’ star wide receiver is a tireless advocate for her sport, committed to creating awareness and tackling existing stereotypes.

By Senita Brooks
Aaron Rodger after a win with the Packers.
Play
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Says He Thinks About Retirement ‘All The Time’

The 38-year-old quarterback says he can “definitely see the end coming.”

By Joseph Salvador
Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. talk in warm ups before a game.
NFL

Browns Players Explain ‘Crazy Thing’ With Baker, Odell

Greg Newsome II and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah detailed what it was like in the Browns locker room last year.

By Daniel Chavkin
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) smiles while working out on the field during minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Play
Extra Mustard

Tua Tagovailoa Calls Out ‘Twitter Warriors’

The Dolphins quarterback had some fun when talking to reporters and addressed the online criticism he gets.

By Joseph Salvador
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott
Play
Fantasy

32 Fantastic Fantasy Football Facts

One historical note per team that could inform your decisions going forward.

By Michael Fabiano
Former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura at a WNBA game in 2015
Play
Wrestling

Outspoken Jesse Ventura Finds a New Outlet for His Views

The former wrestler and ex-governor of Minnesota is launching a new multimedia project with his son.

By Justin Barrasso
Mike Trout looks on from the dugout
Play
Fantasy

Mike Trout: Beleaguered Fantasy Football Commissioner

By Jennifer Piacenti