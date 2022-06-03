Brandon Brooks, Alex Mack Make NFL Retirements Official

Two longtime veteran offensive lineman officially retired from the NFL on Friday.

First, 13-year center Alex Mack made the news official after Mike Silver reported he was retiring on Thursday.

“After 13 seasons and 204 games for 3 teams, I have decided to hang up my cleats,” Mack said on Twitter. “I am so grateful to the game of football and everything it has given me. From the very start it helped shape who I am and taught me life lessons. I started to play football because it was fun and that never changed.”

Next, the Eagles put guard Brandon Brooks on the reserve/retired list, officially ending his career.

Brooks played nine years in the NFL, his first four for the Texans then his last five with the Eagles. He was a key starter for the Eagles 2017 Super Bowl championship team and a stalwart on offensive lines for seven of his nine seasons.

He made the Pro Bowl three times, all with the Eagles between the 2017 and ’19 seasons.

Injuries played a role in Brooks’s retirement, as he tore his Achilles prior to the 2020 NFL season then had a pectoral strain that ended his ’21 year.

More NFL Coverage: